Pazel International Ltd Summary

M/s. Pazel International Limited (Formerly Rutron International Limited) is a listed public limited company, incorporated on 07th March 1980. It is classified as Non-govt Company and is registered at Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The company is engaged in financial services activity and consultancy business.During the year 2016, the company received order from BSE dated 24 August 2015 ordering suspension of its script from trading on BSE w.e.f. August 27, 2015.The Board had given in its approval in Board meeting held on August 31, 2015 for opening a wholly own subsidiary company named M/s Pazel Global FZE in Ajman, free zone of UAE. The board has given its approval to close in-operative subsidiary in its meeting held on August 19, 2016.The Board in their meeting held on August 19, 2016 resolved to close inoperative wholly own subsidiary namely Pazel Global FZE based in Ajman free zone of UAE. The said company was inoperative since its incorporation; hence the Board has decided to wind-up the same.During the year 2019, the Company changed its principal business activities to Food and Restaurant Business vide special resolution passed by members at extra ordinary general meeting of the Company held on Friday, June 21, 2019.