SectorTrading
Open₹0.52
Prev. Close₹0.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.9
Day's High₹0.54
Day's Low₹0.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.1
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.51
P/E18
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
17.61
17.61
17.61
17.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.55
1.02
0.27
-0.22
Net Worth
19.16
18.63
17.88
17.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
3.41
0.63
1.18
yoy growth (%)
-100
437.23
-46.21
0
Raw materials
0
-3.2
-0.6
-1.14
As % of sales
0
93.91
94.63
96.61
Employee costs
-0.17
-0.14
-0.2
-0.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.71
0.58
-0.1
-0.14
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.18
-0.08
-0.01
-0.03
Working capital
-1.11
-1.88
3.04
-16.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
437.23
-46.21
0
Op profit growth
127.67
-81.09
-7.84
71.23
EBIT growth
23.35
-760.04
-32.19
-114.05
Net profit growth
6.52
-521.79
-37.25
-124.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Addtnl Independent Director
Sonal Sagar
Executive Director
Imteyaz Shaikh
Managing Director
Rushabh Ashwin Choksi
Company Secretary
Shweta Jethwani
Addtnl Independent Director
Satish Bhagat
Additional Director
Komal T Fofaria
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pazel International Ltd
Summary
M/s. Pazel International Limited (Formerly Rutron International Limited) is a listed public limited company, incorporated on 07th March 1980. It is classified as Non-govt Company and is registered at Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The company is engaged in financial services activity and consultancy business.During the year 2016, the company received order from BSE dated 24 August 2015 ordering suspension of its script from trading on BSE w.e.f. August 27, 2015.The Board had given in its approval in Board meeting held on August 31, 2015 for opening a wholly own subsidiary company named M/s Pazel Global FZE in Ajman, free zone of UAE. The board has given its approval to close in-operative subsidiary in its meeting held on August 19, 2016.The Board in their meeting held on August 19, 2016 resolved to close inoperative wholly own subsidiary namely Pazel Global FZE based in Ajman free zone of UAE. The said company was inoperative since its incorporation; hence the Board has decided to wind-up the same.During the year 2019, the Company changed its principal business activities to Food and Restaurant Business vide special resolution passed by members at extra ordinary general meeting of the Company held on Friday, June 21, 2019.
