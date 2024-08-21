iifl-logo-icon 1
Pazel International Ltd Share Price

0.54
(3.85%)
Feb 28, 2022|03:52:35 PM

Pazel International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.52

Prev. Close

0.52

Turnover(Lac.)

0.9

Day's High

0.54

Day's Low

0.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.1

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.51

P/E

18

EPS

0.03

Divi. Yield

0

Pazel International Ltd Corporate Action

Pazel International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Pazel International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:11 PM
Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Pazel International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

17.61

17.61

17.61

17.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.55

1.02

0.27

-0.22

Net Worth

19.16

18.63

17.88

17.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

3.41

0.63

1.18

yoy growth (%)

-100

437.23

-46.21

0

Raw materials

0

-3.2

-0.6

-1.14

As % of sales

0

93.91

94.63

96.61

Employee costs

-0.17

-0.14

-0.2

-0.21

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.71

0.58

-0.1

-0.14

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.18

-0.08

-0.01

-0.03

Working capital

-1.11

-1.88

3.04

-16.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

437.23

-46.21

0

Op profit growth

127.67

-81.09

-7.84

71.23

EBIT growth

23.35

-760.04

-32.19

-114.05

Net profit growth

6.52

-521.79

-37.25

-124.98

Pazel International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pazel International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Addtnl Independent Director

Sonal Sagar

Executive Director

Imteyaz Shaikh

Managing Director

Rushabh Ashwin Choksi

Company Secretary

Shweta Jethwani

Addtnl Independent Director

Satish Bhagat

Additional Director

Komal T Fofaria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pazel International Ltd

Summary

M/s. Pazel International Limited (Formerly Rutron International Limited) is a listed public limited company, incorporated on 07th March 1980. It is classified as Non-govt Company and is registered at Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The company is engaged in financial services activity and consultancy business.During the year 2016, the company received order from BSE dated 24 August 2015 ordering suspension of its script from trading on BSE w.e.f. August 27, 2015.The Board had given in its approval in Board meeting held on August 31, 2015 for opening a wholly own subsidiary company named M/s Pazel Global FZE in Ajman, free zone of UAE. The board has given its approval to close in-operative subsidiary in its meeting held on August 19, 2016.The Board in their meeting held on August 19, 2016 resolved to close inoperative wholly own subsidiary namely Pazel Global FZE based in Ajman free zone of UAE. The said company was inoperative since its incorporation; hence the Board has decided to wind-up the same.During the year 2019, the Company changed its principal business activities to Food and Restaurant Business vide special resolution passed by members at extra ordinary general meeting of the Company held on Friday, June 21, 2019.
