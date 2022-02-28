iifl-logo-icon 1
Pazel International Ltd Balance Sheet

0.54
(3.85%)
Feb 28, 2022

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

17.61

17.61

17.61

17.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.55

1.02

0.27

-0.22

Net Worth

19.16

18.63

17.88

17.39

Minority Interest

Debt

0.02

0

0.13

0.01

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

19.18

18.63

18.01

17.4

Fixed Assets

0.01

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

19.13

18.25

17.73

17.18

Inventories

1.54

1.54

2.3

2.14

Inventory Days

0

246

1,229.71

Sundry Debtors

0

0.22

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

17.7

16.69

15.84

15.09

Sundry Creditors

-0.05

-0.08

-0.35

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

37.43

5.74

Other Current Liabilities

-0.06

-0.12

-0.06

-0.04

Cash

0.04

0.37

0.27

0.2

Total Assets

19.18

18.62

18

17.38

