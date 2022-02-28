Pazel International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
17.61
17.61
17.61
17.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.55
1.02
0.27
-0.22
Net Worth
19.16
18.63
17.88
17.39
Minority Interest
Debt
0.02
0
0.13
0.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
19.18
18.63
18.01
17.4
Fixed Assets
0.01
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
19.13
18.25
17.73
17.18
Inventories
1.54
1.54
2.3
2.14
Inventory Days
0
246
1,229.71
Sundry Debtors
0
0.22
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
17.7
16.69
15.84
15.09
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.08
-0.35
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
37.43
5.74
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.12
-0.06
-0.04
Cash
0.04
0.37
0.27
0.2
Total Assets
19.18
18.62
18
17.38
