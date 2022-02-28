Pazel International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.71
0.58
-0.1
-0.14
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.18
-0.08
-0.01
-0.03
Working capital
-1.11
-1.88
3.04
-16.17
Other operating items
Operating
-0.58
-1.38
2.92
-16.35
Capital expenditure
0.01
0
0
0.01
Free cash flow
-0.57
-1.38
2.92
-16.34
Equity raised
1.29
-0.44
-0.2
0.16
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.15
0.14
-0.09
0.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.86
-1.69
2.62
-16.08
