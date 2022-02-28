iifl-logo-icon 1
Pazel International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.54
(3.85%)
Feb 28, 2022

QUICKLINKS FOR Pazel International Ltd

Pazel Internatio FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.71

0.58

-0.1

-0.14

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.18

-0.08

-0.01

-0.03

Working capital

-1.11

-1.88

3.04

-16.17

Other operating items

Operating

-0.58

-1.38

2.92

-16.35

Capital expenditure

0.01

0

0

0.01

Free cash flow

-0.57

-1.38

2.92

-16.34

Equity raised

1.29

-0.44

-0.2

0.16

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.15

0.14

-0.09

0.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.86

-1.69

2.62

-16.08

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.