Pazel International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.54
(3.85%)
Feb 28, 2022|03:52:35 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

3.41

0.63

1.18

yoy growth (%)

-100

437.23

-46.21

0

Raw materials

0

-3.2

-0.6

-1.14

As % of sales

0

93.91

94.63

96.61

Employee costs

-0.17

-0.14

-0.2

-0.21

As % of sales

0

4.25

31.58

18.03

Other costs

-0.25

-0.25

-0.84

-0.92

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

7.41

132.58

78.04

Operating profit

-0.43

-0.19

-1

-1.09

OPM

0

-5.58

-158.8

-92.69

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Other income

1.16

0.78

0.92

0.96

Profit before tax

0.71

0.58

-0.1

-0.14

Taxes

-0.18

-0.08

-0.01

-0.03

Tax rate

-26.07

-14.6

13.11

25.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.52

0.49

-0.11

-0.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.52

0.49

-0.11

-0.18

yoy growth (%)

6.52

-521.79

-37.25

-124.98

NPM

0

14.51

-18.49

-15.85

