Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
3.41
0.63
1.18
yoy growth (%)
-100
437.23
-46.21
0
Raw materials
0
-3.2
-0.6
-1.14
As % of sales
0
93.91
94.63
96.61
Employee costs
-0.17
-0.14
-0.2
-0.21
As % of sales
0
4.25
31.58
18.03
Other costs
-0.25
-0.25
-0.84
-0.92
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
7.41
132.58
78.04
Operating profit
-0.43
-0.19
-1
-1.09
OPM
0
-5.58
-158.8
-92.69
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Other income
1.16
0.78
0.92
0.96
Profit before tax
0.71
0.58
-0.1
-0.14
Taxes
-0.18
-0.08
-0.01
-0.03
Tax rate
-26.07
-14.6
13.11
25.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.52
0.49
-0.11
-0.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.52
0.49
-0.11
-0.18
yoy growth (%)
6.52
-521.79
-37.25
-124.98
NPM
0
14.51
-18.49
-15.85
