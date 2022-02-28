To,

The Members

Pazel International Limited

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 39th Annual Report together with the audited statements for the period ended on March 31, 2020.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

(Amount in Lakhs)

PARTICULARS 31.03.2020 31.03.2019 Revenue from Operations - 83.99 Other Income 116.48 146.48 TOTAL INCOME 116.48 230.47 TOTAL EXPENSES 45.09 153.31 Profit/(Loss) For The Year Before Taxation 71.40 77.16 Tax Expenses (a) Current Tax 18.61 20.06 (b) Deferred Tax - - (c) Income Tax of Earlier Years - - Profit /(Loss) for the year 52.78 57.10 Other Comprehensive Income - - Total Comprehensive Income for the year 52.78 57.10 Earnings Per Equity Share (Face Value Rs. 1/- Per Share): Basic 0.03 0.03 Diluted 0.03 0.03

The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the applicable accounting standards.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

During the year, the Company has generated total revenue of Rs. 116.48 lakhs as compared to previous years total revenue of Rs. 230.47 lakhs. The Profit after tax ("PAT") attributable to shareholders for F.Y. 2019-20 was Rs. 52.78 lakhs registering a lapse of approximately 8% percent as against the PAT of 57.10 lakhs for F.Y. 2018-19. Further, details are included in notes to Accounts of Financial Statements.

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITY:

During the year under review, the Company has changed its principal business activities to Food and Restaurant Business vide special resolution passed by members at an extra ordinary general meeting of the Company held on Friday, June 21, 2019 and the Company has gradually started its business operations under new line of business since September 2019. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, business operations of the Company were badly affected and the Board of directors has initiated looking after to various business opportunities for its growth and expansion in near future. Accordingly, the Board has decided to alter its Main Object Clause of the Company and the same is recommended to members for approval at 39th AGM.

DIVIDEND AND RESERVES:

The director does not propose any dividend for the financial year. The closing balance of the retained earnings of the Company for F.Y. 2020, after all appropriation and adjustments was Rs. 154.70 lakhs.

SHARE CAPITAL:

During the year under review, there have been no changes in share capital of the Company. The paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company as on March 31, 2020 was Rs. 17,61,00,000. Further, there was no public issue, rights issue, bonus issue or preferential issue, etc. during the year. The Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights or sweat equity shares, nor has it granted any stock options during the Financial Year 2019-20.

DEPOSIT:

Your Company has not accepted any deposits and as such no amount on account of principal or interest on public deposit under section 73 and 74 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read together with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 was outstanding as on the date of the Balance Sheet.

SUBSIDIARY, ASSOCIATE AND JOINT VENTURE:

The Company has no subsidiary or associate company. Further, the company has not entered into joint venture.

DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Company has in place a mechanism to identify, assess, monitor and mitigate various risks to key business objectives. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis. The company has been addressing various risks impacting the company and brief view of the company on risk management is provided elsewhere in this annual report in Management Discussion and Analysis Report.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has adequate system of internal control to safeguard and protect from loss, unauthorized use or disposition of its assets. All the transactions are properly authorized, recorded and reported to the Management. The Company is following all the applicable Accounting Standards for properly maintaining the books of accounts and reporting financial statements. The internal auditor of the company checks and verifies the internal control and monitors them in accordance with policy adopted by the company. The Company continues to ensure proper and adequate systems and procedures commensurate with its size and nature of its business.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirement clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Act, your Directors confirm that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 the applicable accounting standard had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures. b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for the year under review. c) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities. d) the directors had prepared the accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 on a going concern basis. e) the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively. f) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNELs (KMPs):

The list of Directors & Key Managerial Personnels (KMPs) of the Company as on March 31, 2020 are as follows:

1. Mr. Satish Srinath Bhagat (DIN: 07967667) : Additional Independent Director and Chairman 2. Mr. Rushabh Ashwin Choksi (DIN: 08433324) : Managing Director 3. Mrs. Sonal Sagar (DIN: 08182085) : Independent Director 5. Mr. Komal Tribhovandas Fofaria (DIN: 08530037) : Non-Executive Director 5. Mr. Imteyaz Mohammad Shafi Shaikh (DIN: 08248302): Executive Director 6. Ms. Shweta Jethwani (PAN: BFSPJ0944N) : Company Secretary

During the year under review, the changes that took place in the composition of the Board & KMPs are as follows:

a) Mr. Gajendra Mishra (PAN: CCBPM5716L) has resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. June 15, 2019 b) Mr. Harshil Jitendrabhai Amin (PAN: ADFPA5324H) was appointed as Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. April 09, 2019 and resigned w.e.f. October 23, 2019. c) Mr. Rushabh Ashwin Choksi (DIN: 08433324) has been appointed as a Managing Director w.e.f May 10, 2019. d) Ms. Shweta Jethwani (PAN: BFSPJ0944N) has been appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. June 15, 2019. e) Mr. Ramawatar Mittal (DIN: 02798093) has resigned from the post of Directorship and Chairman w.e.f. August 14, 2019. f) Mr. Chetan Sagar (DIN: 08182100) has resigned from the post of Independent Director w.e.f. August 14, 2019. g) Mr. Mr. Navin Thakur (DIN: 02457622) has resigned from the post of directorship of the Company w.e.f. August 31, 2019. h) Mr. Imteyaz Mohammad Shafi Shaikh (DIN: 08248302) regularized as an Executive Director in 38th Annual General Meeting held during the year under review. i) Mr. Komal Tribhovandas Fofaria (DIN: 08530037) and Mr. Nirav Jitendra Shah (DIN: 02334269) have been appointed as Additional Directors of the Company w.e.f. August 14, 2019 and were regularized as Non-Executive and Independent Directors respectively in 38th Annual General Meeting held during the year under review. j) Mr. Satish Srinath Bhagat (DIN: 07967667) has been appointed as an Additional Independent Director and Chairman of the Company w.e.f. February 11, 2020. k) Mr. Nirav Jitendra Shah (DIN: 02334269) has resigned from the post of Independent Director w.e.f. February 11, 2020.

Post financial year, following changes have took place in the composition of the Board & KMPs:

a) Ms. Shweta Jethwani (PAN: BFSPJ0944N) has resigned from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. June 30, 2020.

b) Mr. Milin Ramani (PAN: BAJPR2863N) has been appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. July 1, 2020.

In accordance with the provisions of the Act and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Imteyaz Mohammad Shafi Shaikh (DIN: 08248302) is retiring by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible, has been recommended for reappointment as a director liable to retire by rotation by the Board.

Details about the directors being appointed / re-appointed are given in the Notice of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting being sent to the members along with the Annual Report.

None of the Directors are disqualified for being appointed as the Director of the Company in terms of Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013. The company has received declaration from all the independent directors of the company confirming that they meet the criteria of Independence as prescribed under section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16 read with Regulation 25 of SEBI LODR Regulations. The Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstances or situation, which exists or reasonably anticipated that could impair or impact his/her ability to discharge his/her duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence.

In the opinion of the board, the independence directors possess the requisite expertise and experience and are the person of integrity and repute. They fulfill the Conditions specified in the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under and are independent of the management. Further, all the independent directors on the Board of the Company are registered with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, Manesar, Gurgaon ("IICA") as notified by the Central Government under Section 150(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and as applicable shall undergo online proficiency self-assessment test within the time prescribed by the IICA.

MEETING OF THE BOARD AND COMMITTEES:

During the year, Eight Board Meetings were held. The Details of the meetings and attendance thereof have been given in Corporate Governance Report which a forms part of Annual Report. The provisions of Companies Act, 2013, SEBI LODR Regulations and secretarial standards were adhered to while considering the time gap between two meetings. A calendar of meeting is prepared and circulated in advance.

Further, the details of the various committees of the Board, the attendance of the members there at and other requisite details are provided in the Corporate Governance Report forms an integral part of this Annual Report.

FORMAL ANNUAL EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, a separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual Directors including the Chairman of the Board who were evaluated on parameters such as level of engagement and contribution and independence of judgment thereby safeguarding the interest of the Company. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors. The board also carried out annual performance evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination and Remuneration as well as Shareholders / Investors Relations and Grievance Committee. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Managerial Personnel and their remuneration. The remuneration policy, as adopted by the company, envisages payment of remuneration according to qualification, experience and performance at different levels of the organization. The said policy is available on website of the Company at https://pazel.in.

REMUNERATION RATIO OF THE DIRECTORS / KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP) / EMPLOYEES:

Disclosures of the ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median employees remuneration and other details as required pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is provided as Annexure A.

During the year under review, there are no employees who comes within the purview of section 134 (3)(q) of the Act read with Rule 5(2) & 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The familiarization program aims to provide the Independent Directors their roles, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry, business model, processes & policies and the technology and the risk management systems of the Company, the operational and financial performance of the Company, significant development so as to enable them to take well informed decisions in timely manner. Further, the Directors are encouraged to attend the training programmers being organized by various regulators / bodies / institutions on above matters. The policy on Companys familiarization program for independent directors has been uploaded on the website of the Company at https://pazel.in,

AUDITORS:

i) Statutory Auditors:

The Statutory Auditors, M/s. MNNY & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (ICAI Firm Registration No. 114018W), was appointed in 36th Annual General Meeting, to hold office till the conclusion of 41st Annual General Meeting i.e. for a term of five consecutive years, subject to ratification of the appointment by the members at every Annual General Meeting. The requirement to place the matter relating to ratification in appointment of Auditors by Members at every Annual General Meeting is done away vide notification dated May 7, 2018 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, New Delhi. Accordingly, no resolution is proposed for ratification of appointment of Auditors.

There are no observations, reservations or adverse remarks made by the statutory auditors in the audit report. Further, no fraud was reported by the Auditors of the Company to the Audit Committee pursuant to section 143(12) of the Act.

ii) Secretarial Auditor:

According to the provision of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Secretarial Audit Report submitted by Secretarial Auditor, Mrs. Amita Karia, Company Secretary in practice is enclosed as a part of this report as Annexure B.

Comments on Secretarial Auditors Report:

Observations Comments There was a delay in one month for appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. The company was scouting for suitable candidate(s) and this took time and hence there was no whole-time Company Secretary. However, the Company has appointed a whole time company secretary Ms. Shweta Jethwani (PAN: BFSPJ0944N) w.e.f. June 15, 2019. The Chief Financial Officer of the Company has resigned from the Company w.e.f. June 15, 2019. After the resignation of Mr. Mishra, the Company has conducted several interviews for the post of Chief Financial Officer. In spite of conducting several interviews, the Company did not find suitable candidate for the said post and a suitable candidate will be appointed to fill the said designation at the earliest. The Company is in due course of developing its new website. As suggested by new vendor, the Company has developed its new website https://pazel.in/ However, the same will be updated in due course. Compliance Certificate under regulation 7(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the half year ended September 30, 2019 is submitted on May 16, 2020. Due to oversight and without and malafide intention, the same was not filed on time. however, the company has duly filed the same. The Company has sent only initial reminder to shareholders holding shares in physical mode. The Company has sent initial reminder to three shareholders holding shares in physical mode through registered post. However, they have denied accepting the same. Accordingly, Company has decided not to send subsequent reminders in order to save the cost involved.

Further, pursuant to the circular issued by the SEBI dated 8 February, 2019, Secretarial Auditor has issued the "Annual Secretarial Compliance Report" for the year ended on March 31, 2020 and the same was submitted to the stock exchange in time.

iii) Internal Auditor:

M/s. R L Agrawal & Associates, Practicing Chartered Accountant, Mumbai performed the duties of internal auditors of the company for the Financial Year 2019-20 and their report is reviewed by the audit committee from time to time.

iv) Cost Auditor:

The Company is not required to appoint cost auditor pursuant to provisions of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

Conservation of energy and technology absorption information pursuant to section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is not applicable to the Company. There are no foreign exchange earnings and outgo during the year.

VIGIL MECHANISM/ WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has adopted Whistle Blower Policy and Vigil Mechanism for its directors and employees in terms of provisions of the SEBI LODR Regulations and the Companies Act, 2013 and no personnel have been denied access to the Audit Committee. Protected Disclosures and other communication can be made in writing by an email addressed to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The Vigil Mechanism Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company at https://pazel.in During the year no complaint has been received.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

There were no materially significant related party transactions with the Companys Promoters, Directors, Management or their relatives, which could have a potential conflict with the interests of the Company; hence details are not required to be given under AOC- 2. The details of the related party transactions are provided elsewhere in this annual report in the notes to accounts to the financial statements. Transactions with related parties entered by the Company in the normal course of business are periodically placed before the Audit Committee for its approval. The policy on related party transactions has been uploaded on the website of the Company at https://pazel.in. Further, pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI LODR Regulations, your Company has filed the half yearly reports on related party transactions with the Stock Exchange.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

As required under the provisions of sections 134(3)(a) and 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof, for the time being in force), the extract of annual return in Form No. MGT-9 is annexed herewith as Annexure C to this report.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

The provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 requiring disclosure in the financial statements giving particulars of the loans given, investment made or guarantee given or security provided and the purpose for which the loan or guarantee or security is proposed to be utilised by the recipient of the loan or guarantee or security is provide under the financial statements.

POLICY ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at the workplace. During the year under review, the Company is neither required to adopt policy for prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace nor to constitute Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. Further, no cases of sexual harassment was reported during the year.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALSIS REPORT:

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report in terms of the provisions of Regulation 34 read with Schedule V of the SEBI LODR Regulations is enclosed as a part of this report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Pursuant to Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the SEBI LODR Regulations, a separate section on Corporate Governance practices followed by Company, together with a Certificate from Practicing Chartered Accountant confirming compliance, forms an integral part of this Report. A copy of Certificate issued by practicing chartered accountant forms part of this report.

CEO/CFO CERTIFICATION:

In terms of the SEBI LODR Regulations the certification by the Managing Director and/or Chief Financial Officer on the financial statements and Internal Controls relating to financial reporting has been obtained.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

During the year under review, the Company has complied with Secretarial Standards on meetings of the Board of Directors and on General Meetings, issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India in terms of Section 118(10) of the Companies Act, 2013.

TRANSFER OF AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

Your Company did not have any funds lying unpaid or unclaimed for a period of Seven years. Therefore there were no funds which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

MISCELLANEOUS:

a. During the year under Report, no funds were raised through preferential allotment or qualified institutional placement

b. No significant or material order was passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals which impact the going concern status and the Companys operation in future;

c. There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of your Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year 2019-20 and the date of this report.

d. The provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) are not applicable to your company.

ACKNOWLEDGMENT:

Your Directors thank all our esteemed shareholders, customers, banks, financial institutions, creditors, suppliers and contractors within the country and overseas for their continued support, faith and trust reposed in the professional integrity of the Company. Your Directors are grateful to the Investors for their continued patronage and confidence in the Company over the past several years. Your Directors also thank the Central and State Governments, other Statutory and Regulatory Authorities for their continued guidance, assistance, co-operation and support received. Your Directors also wish to convey their sincere appreciation to all employees at all levels for their dedicated efforts and consistent contributions and co-operation extended and is confident that they will continue to contribute their best towards achieving still better performance in future.