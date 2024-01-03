TO THE MEMBERS OF P B GLOBAL LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of P B GLOBAL LIMITED (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows ended on that date, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the

Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("IndAS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the Loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA" s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

On the basis of information received and audit evidence obtained,

1) We are of the opinion that provision for employee benefit expenses is required to be made. As required by Ind AS 19,

"Employee Benefits" the Company is not making any provisions for the Employee benefit accruing during the year. The Company has a policy to account for the same on Cash basis.

2) We also observed that Company has not filled the Income tax return for FY 2019-20 as per Income Tax Act, 1961 U/s.139(1)

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional Skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Undersection143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii)to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters.

We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw the attention towards the followings

We bring to the attention of the users that the audit of the financial statements has been performed On the basis of data provided by the management. in the aforesaid conditions.

Creditors, Debtor, Loans and advances are subject to confirmations from the respective parties. Our opinion is not qualified in respect of the above. Further, the turnover of the company is inclusive of the branch transfer

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

A. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

B. in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

C. the balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss, the statement of cash flows and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

D. in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section

133 of the Act read with relevant rule issued thereunder;

E. on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

F. with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

G. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. the Company has not disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements;

ii. the Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts; iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection

Fund by the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, there are no dues of income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise and value added tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

Statute Nature of dues/DIN & Notice No Amount Rs. Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending the THE INCOME TAX ACT, 1961 Demand Ref.No. 2023201737000768271C 1,49,96,140/- Assessment Year 2017-18 Income Tax Department THE INCOME TAX ACT, 1961 Demand Ref.No. 2023201637000554775C 31,47,729/- Assessment Year 2016-17 Income Tax Department THE INCOME TAX ACT, 1961 Demand Ref.No. 2023201637000554775C 24,340/- Assessment Year 2016-17 Income Tax Department THE INCOME TAX ACT, 1961 Demand Ref.No. 2023201937005240020C 27,54,94,462/- Assessment Year 2019-20 Income Tax Department THE INCOME TAX ACT, 1961 Demand Ref.No. 2023201740415382920C 2,02,411/- Assessment Year 2017-18 Income Tax Department THE INCOME TAX ACT, 1961 Demand Ref.No. 2023201640415257231C 20,000/- Assessment Year 2016-17 Income Tax Department THE INCOME TAX ACT, 1961 Demand Ref.No. 2023202237246402892C 71,08,89,590/- Assessment Year 2022-23 Income Tax Department THE INCOME TAX ACT, 1961 Demand Ref.No. 2023201837004537323C 48,74,01,155/- Assessment Year 2018-19 Income Tax Department THE INCOME TAX ACT, 1961 Demand Ref.No. 2023202237246402892C 22,84,820/- Assessment Year 2022-23 Income Tax Department THE INCOME TAX ACT, 1961 Demand Ref.No. 2023201640415257323C 15,20,280/- Assessment Year 2016-17 Income Tax Department THE INCOME TAX ACT, 1961 Demand Ref.No. 2023202337244342236C 74,88,087/- Assessment Year 2023-24 Income Tax Department Maharashtra Sales Tax (VAT) As per Assessment Order Rs.1,50,32,466/- F.Y. Year 2012-13 Sales Tax Appeal (Maharashtra) Maharashtra Sales Tax (CST) As per Assessment Order Rs. 65,18,936/- F.Y. Year 2012-13 Central Sales Tax Appeal (Maharashtra) Maharashtra Sales Tax (CST) As per Assessment Order Rs. 1,23,71,760/- F.Y. Year 2013-14 Sales Tax Department (Maharashtra) Maharashtra Sales Tax (CST) As per Assessment Order Rs. 30,99,846/- F.Y. Year 2015-16 Sales Tax Department (Maharashtra) Maharashtra Sales Tax (VAT) As per Assessment Order Rs. 9,82,799/- F.Y. Year 2016-17 Sales Tax Department (Maharashtra) Maharashtra Sales Tax (CST) As per Assessment Order Rs. 75,49,742/- F.Y. Year 2016-17 Sales Tax Department (Maharashtra) Maharashtra Saale Tax (VAT) As per Assessment Order Rs.1,97,39,102/- F.Y. Year 2017-18 Sales Tax Department (Maharashtra) Maharashtra Sales Tax (CST) As per Assessment Order Rs.34,44,862/- F.Y. Year 2017-18 Sales Tax Department (Maharashtra) Goods & Service Tax Summons (Central Tax) (Under Section 70 of the Central Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017) Liability is uncertain as case in under process From July- 2017 to July- 2019 Goods & Service Tax Department Goods & Service Tax State Tax Investigation (State Tax) Liability is uncertain as case in under process From July- 2017 to July- 2019 Goods & Service Tax Department