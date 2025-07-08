Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.05
1.05
1.05
1.05
Preference Capital
0
0.33
3.04
3.04
Reserves
208.41
214.1
30.37
41.9
Net Worth
209.46
215.48
34.46
45.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
248.32
521.39
713.43
671.92
yoy growth (%)
-52.37
-26.91
6.17
7.29
Raw materials
-240.36
-487.95
-575.75
-561.28
As % of sales
96.79
93.58
80.7
83.53
Employee costs
-1.42
-3.93
-5.51
-3.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-7.19
4.83
5.5
5.25
Depreciation
-0.33
-0.39
-0.35
-0.2
Tax paid
0
-1.16
-1.31
-1.72
Working capital
-23.28
12.61
15.6
0.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-52.37
-26.91
6.17
7.29
Op profit growth
-104.65
-9.99
4.42
17.25
EBIT growth
-106.74
-9.27
4.89
16.51
Net profit growth
-296.21
-12.39
18.78
40.27
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
47.16
50.61
108.36
244.95
248.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
47.16
50.61
108.36
244.95
248.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.14
0.27
73.27
0.1
0.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Parimal Mehta
Executive Director
Riddhi Mehta
Independent Director
Lavnya Patil
Independent Director
Masvi Yusufbhai Qutbuddin
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Monika Sharma
Chitalsar Manpada,
Swami Vivekanand Road,
Maharashtra - 400607
Tel: -
Website: http://www.pbltd.in
Email: compliance@pbltd.com
Chitalsar,
Manpada, Swamy Vivekananda Rd,
Thane-400607
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by PB Global Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.