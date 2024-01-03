iifl-logo
iifl-logo

PB Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR PB Global Ltd

PB Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-7.19

4.83

5.5

5.25

Depreciation

-0.33

-0.39

-0.35

-0.2

Tax paid

0

-1.16

-1.31

-1.72

Working capital

-23.28

12.61

15.6

0.33

Other operating items

Operating

-30.81

15.88

19.43

3.65

Capital expenditure

6.65

-2.11

1.59

0.73

Free cash flow

-24.16

13.77

21.02

4.38

Equity raised

98.2

90.85

82.47

48.7

Investing

-4.45

-2.22

-0.78

4.12

Financing

27.45

38.5

18.9

7.69

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

97.03

140.91

121.62

64.89

PB Global Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR PB Global Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.