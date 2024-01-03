PB Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-7.19
4.83
5.5
5.25
Depreciation
-0.33
-0.39
-0.35
-0.2
Tax paid
0
-1.16
-1.31
-1.72
Working capital
-23.28
12.61
15.6
0.33
Other operating items
Operating
-30.81
15.88
19.43
3.65
Capital expenditure
6.65
-2.11
1.59
0.73
Free cash flow
-24.16
13.77
21.02
4.38
Equity raised
98.2
90.85
82.47
48.7
Investing
-4.45
-2.22
-0.78
4.12
Financing
27.45
38.5
18.9
7.69
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
97.03
140.91
121.62
64.89
