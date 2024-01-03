Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-52.34
-33.73
9.93
9.88
Op profit growth
-104.55
-21.18
12.81
22.16
EBIT growth
-106.71
-19.98
12.28
21.07
Net profit growth
-295.99
-33.81
37.58
51.48
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-0.19
2.07
1.74
1.7
EBIT margin
-0.29
2.08
1.72
1.69
Net profit margin
-2.89
0.7
0.7
0.56
RoCE
-0.71
10.37
14.54
18.41
RoNW
-3.61
1.75
2.84
3.65
RoA
-1.75
0.87
1.48
1.52
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-68.59
34.99
52.87
38.43
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-71.85
31.05
49.4
36.42
Book value per share
439.42
508
491.71
438
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.12
-24
-20.03
-30.74
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
50.99
34.33
25.84
24.02
Inventory days
112.95
50.82
28.73
28.27
Creditor days
-29.5
-22.03
-19.21
-18.9
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.11
-1.79
-2.03
-1.92
Net debt / equity
0.99
0.95
0.89
0.77
Net debt / op. profit
-93
4.66
3.36
2.92
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-96.78
-93.54
-82.04
-84.7
Employee costs
-0.57
-0.76
-0.73
-0.6
Other costs
-2.83
-3.61
-15.47
-12.99
