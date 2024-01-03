iifl-logo
iifl-logo

PB Global Ltd Key Ratios

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR PB Global Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-52.34

-33.73

9.93

9.88

Op profit growth

-104.55

-21.18

12.81

22.16

EBIT growth

-106.71

-19.98

12.28

21.07

Net profit growth

-295.99

-33.81

37.58

51.48

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-0.19

2.07

1.74

1.7

EBIT margin

-0.29

2.08

1.72

1.69

Net profit margin

-2.89

0.7

0.7

0.56

RoCE

-0.71

10.37

14.54

18.41

RoNW

-3.61

1.75

2.84

3.65

RoA

-1.75

0.87

1.48

1.52

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-68.59

34.99

52.87

38.43

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-71.85

31.05

49.4

36.42

Book value per share

439.42

508

491.71

438

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.12

-24

-20.03

-30.74

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

50.99

34.33

25.84

24.02

Inventory days

112.95

50.82

28.73

28.27

Creditor days

-29.5

-22.03

-19.21

-18.9

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.11

-1.79

-2.03

-1.92

Net debt / equity

0.99

0.95

0.89

0.77

Net debt / op. profit

-93

4.66

3.36

2.92

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-96.78

-93.54

-82.04

-84.7

Employee costs

-0.57

-0.76

-0.73

-0.6

Other costs

-2.83

-3.61

-15.47

-12.99

PB Global Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR PB Global Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.