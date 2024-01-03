Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
248.32
521.39
713.43
671.92
yoy growth (%)
-52.37
-26.91
6.17
7.29
Raw materials
-240.36
-487.95
-575.75
-561.28
As % of sales
96.79
93.58
80.7
83.53
Employee costs
-1.42
-3.93
-5.51
-3.36
As % of sales
0.57
0.75
0.77
0.5
Other costs
-7.03
-18.67
-120.13
-95.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.83
3.58
16.83
14.25
Operating profit
-0.5
10.83
12.03
11.52
OPM
-0.2
2.07
1.68
1.71
Depreciation
-0.33
-0.39
-0.35
-0.2
Interest expense
-6.45
-6.06
-6.51
-6.2
Other income
0.1
0.46
0.33
0.13
Profit before tax
-7.19
4.83
5.5
5.25
Taxes
0
-1.16
-1.31
-1.72
Tax rate
0.11
-24.06
-23.82
-32.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-7.2
3.67
4.19
3.52
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-7.2
3.67
4.19
3.52
yoy growth (%)
-296.21
-12.39
18.78
40.27
NPM
-2.9
0.7
0.58
0.52
