PB Global Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

248.32

521.39

713.43

671.92

yoy growth (%)

-52.37

-26.91

6.17

7.29

Raw materials

-240.36

-487.95

-575.75

-561.28

As % of sales

96.79

93.58

80.7

83.53

Employee costs

-1.42

-3.93

-5.51

-3.36

As % of sales

0.57

0.75

0.77

0.5

Other costs

-7.03

-18.67

-120.13

-95.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.83

3.58

16.83

14.25

Operating profit

-0.5

10.83

12.03

11.52

OPM

-0.2

2.07

1.68

1.71

Depreciation

-0.33

-0.39

-0.35

-0.2

Interest expense

-6.45

-6.06

-6.51

-6.2

Other income

0.1

0.46

0.33

0.13

Profit before tax

-7.19

4.83

5.5

5.25

Taxes

0

-1.16

-1.31

-1.72

Tax rate

0.11

-24.06

-23.82

-32.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-7.2

3.67

4.19

3.52

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-7.2

3.67

4.19

3.52

yoy growth (%)

-296.21

-12.39

18.78

40.27

NPM

-2.9

0.7

0.58

0.52

