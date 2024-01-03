PB Global Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.05
1.05
1.05
1.05
Preference Capital
0
0.33
3.04
3.04
Reserves
208.41
214.1
30.37
41.9
Net Worth
209.46
215.48
34.46
45.99
Minority Interest
Debt
0
1.91
70.97
39.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.15
0.15
0.15
0.14
Total Liabilities
209.61
217.54
105.58
85.57
Fixed Assets
0.99
1.13
2.02
6.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.46
4.46
4.46
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
204.13
208.81
92.42
75.44
Inventories
2.05
4.04
37.58
74.29
Inventory Days
109.19
Sundry Debtors
32.51
37.05
74.88
26.46
Debtor Days
38.89
Other Current Assets
178.02
186.84
3.47
4.19
Sundry Creditors
-3.54
-11.13
-20.58
-21.76
Creditor Days
31.98
Other Current Liabilities
-4.91
-7.99
-2.93
-7.74
Cash
0.04
3.15
6.69
3.38
Total Assets
209.62
217.55
105.59
85.56
