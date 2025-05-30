|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2025
|15 May 2025
|PB Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To approve financial statement (Standalone & Consolidated) for the period ended 31.03.2025 Approval of audited financial statement for the year ended 31.03.2025 and other agenda as attached in outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025)
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2025
|15 May 2025
|Intimation related to change in registered office
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2025
|4 Feb 2025
|PB Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve approval of unaudited standalone and consolidated results for the quarter ended 31.12.2024 approval of quarter ended 31.12.2024 standalone & consolidated financial results financial results standalone & consolidated for the quarter ended 31st December, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2025) financial results for the quarter ended December 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/02/2025)
|Board Meeting
|7 Jan 2025
|7 Jan 2025
|Appointment of whole time CS and Compliance Officer wef 07.01.2025
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|PB Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approval of quarterly and half yearly results i.e. period ended 30.09.2024. Approval of quarterly results standalone & Consolidated for the period ended 30.09.2024 and appointment of CFO (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|PB Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Fixing the date of Annual General Meeting (AGM) and approval of Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report director report and other points. Considered and approved the Notice of Annual General Meeting of the company which is to be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|13 Aug 2024
|PB Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider take on record & approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company alongwith Limited Review report for the quarter and year ended June 30th 2024. Quarterly Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024) Revised fin result for Jun 23 with LRR (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/03/2025)
