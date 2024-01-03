Phytochem Remedies India Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,131.6
|43.78
|10,270.8
|58.61
|0.18
|355.56
|110.62
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
3,556.45
|25.8
|8,262.48
|106.52
|0.34
|511.82
|1,054.04
EPL Ltd
EPL
217.05
|29.77
|6,950.35
|94.1
|2.3
|349
|33.89
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
722.7
|13.28
|4,675.68
|76.12
|0.97
|601.58
|342.7
Uflex Ltd
UFLEX
468.95
|16.25
|3,386.36
|22.31
|0.64
|1,901.94
|457.95
