The Members

Phytochem Remedies India Private Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of M/s Phytochem Remedies India

Private Limited ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the

Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the

financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory

information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the

aforesaid financial statements, give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and

give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India,

a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024

b) In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit for the year ended on that date; and

c) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section

143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further

described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Financial Results section of our report. We

are independent of the Company, in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of

Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our

audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules

thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these

requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us in is sufficient

and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The

other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis,

Boards report including the Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders

Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express

any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other

information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with

the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise

appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this

other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of the Financial Statements that give a

true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in

accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting

Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules,

2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance

with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and

detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting

policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design,

implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating

effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the

preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free

from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability

to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using

the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or

to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole

are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report

that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that

an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the

aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the

basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain

professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due

to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain

audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of

not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting

from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations,

or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design

audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act,

we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate

internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting

estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting

and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to

events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a

going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw

attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such

disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit

evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions

may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including

the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions

and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in

aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the

financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(0 planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate

the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned

scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in

internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant

ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and

other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable,

related safeguards. -—

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters

that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are

therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or

regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we

determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences

of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such

communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report] Order, 2020 ("the Order"), as issued by Central

Government of India in terms of Sub Section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we hereby give in the

"Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the

extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our

knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company

so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with

by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards

referred to in Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules,

2014;

e. On the basis of written representations received from the Directors and taken on record by

the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024, from

being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the

Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in

"Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating

effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with

the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to

us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year;>$3^Ct<trdance

with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with

Rule 11 of The Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of

our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial

position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for

which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection

Fund by the Company.

iv. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting

software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated

throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the

course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being

tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April

1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on

preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not

applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

v.

a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds

(which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or

loaned or invested ( either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other

sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including

foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing

or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest

in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the

Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on

behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no

funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received

by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"),

with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company

shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities

identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

Beneficiaries;

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate

in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that

the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a)

and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

vi. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in para 1 under "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirement" of our report

of even date)

1. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of the fixed assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative

details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) There is a phased program for verification of fixed assets, over a period of three years, which

in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets.

According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were

noticed on such verification.

(c) As per the information and explanations provided to us, and on behalf of the examination of

the records of the company, title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties

where the company is the lessee and the lease agreement are duly executed in favor of the

lessee) are in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-

use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at

March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions

(Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

2. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of the Inventories:

(a) As explained to us physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable

intervals by the management, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the

management is appropriate, and discrepancies (which is less than 10% in the aggregate for

each class of inventory) noticed on such physical verification between physical stocks and

book records were not material considering the operations of the Company and the same

have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits which are in excess of five crore

rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets; based on the

information and documents provided to us. the quarterly returns or statements filed by the

company with such bank are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans

secured or unsecured to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered

in the register maintained under Section 189 of The Companies Act, 2013 and therefore clause (iii)

of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has

complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of

loans, guarantee, investments and security provided.

5. As per the Ministry of Corporate Affairs notification dated March 31, 2014 the provisions of

Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of The Companies Act, 2013 and The

Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended, with regard to the deposits

accepted are not applicable to the Company. According to information and explanations given to

us, the Company has not accepted any deposits during the year.

6. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the company and are of the

opinion that, prima facie, the cost records and accounts prescribed by the Central Government

under Sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been made and

maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to

determine whether they are accurate or complete.

7. According to the information and explanations given to us:

a) The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Employees State

Insurance, Income Tax, Cess, Goods and Service Tax and any other material statutory dues as

applicable with the appropriate authorities.

b) There are no undisputed statutory dues payable in respect of Employees State Insurance,

Income-tax, Cess, Goods and Service Tax and other material statutory dues in arrears as at

March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on basis of our examination of

the records of the company, there are no dues referred in sub clause (a) above which have not

been deposited on account of disputes as at March 31,2024.

8. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered

or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43

of 1961).

9. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has

not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings to Financial Institutions and Banks. The

Company has not taken loans or borrowings from Government or by way of Debentures.

a) The Company has raised funds by way of Term loans during the year and were utilized for the

purpose it was used for.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or

government or any government authority.

c) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-

term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the

Company.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not

taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its

subsidiaries.

e) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its

subsidiaries companies

10. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised moneys

by way of Initial Public Offer or Further Public Offer during the year. During the year, the

Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible

debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is

not applicable.

11.

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no

fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the

year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form

ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the

Central Government, during the year.

(c) As represented by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the

company during the year.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company; hence reporting under clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the

Order is not applicable to the Company.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with

Section 177 and 188 of The Companies Act, 2013, wherever applicable, for all transactions with

the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the notes

on Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14.

^ iL?Lirrn,0n;the C?mPany has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the

size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company

during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit

procedures.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any

?Q?C?Th^trrnSaCt,0nS ^ith Directors or Persons connected with him under provisions of Section

192 of The Companies Act, 2013.

16.

(aj In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the

Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the

Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the

Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting

under clause 3(xvi)(d) ofthe Order is not applicable.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the

immediately preceding financial year.

18. The statutory auditors of the Company resigned during the previous year citing other

engagements. We were appointed as the Statutory Auditor ofthe Company during previous year.

19. On the basis ofthe financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and

payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our

knowledge ofthe Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination ofthe

evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to

believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that

Company !s not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when

they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this

is not an as-surance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is

based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any

assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date

will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20.

(a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR1 in compliance

ZlerH proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 13S of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting

under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent Corporate Social

Responsibility (CSR) amount as at the end of the previous financial year, to a Special account

within a period of 30 days from the end of the said financial year in compliance with the

provision of section 135(6) of the Act.

Annexure-B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in para 2(f) under "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirement" of our

report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Phytochem Remedies India

Private Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial

statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls

based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering

the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial

Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by The Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and

maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the

orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the

safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and

completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information,

as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial

reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the

Standards on Auditing, issued by the ICAI and prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, 2013 to the

extent applicable, to an audit of internal financial controls both issued by The Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical

requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate

internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls

operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal

financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of

internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal

financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and

testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed

risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks

of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and apprqptf^tefomrovide a basis

for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide

reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial

statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A

Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures

that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect

the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that

transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance

with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are

being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and Directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized

acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the

Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations oflnternal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the

possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to

error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal

financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal

financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or

that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls

system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were

operating effectively as at March 31. 2024, based on "the internal control over financial reporting

criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in

the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by The

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".

For Jain Kothari & Company Chartered Accountants FRN : 022340C