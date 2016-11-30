To,

THE MEMBERS OF,

PINCON LIFESTYLE LIMITED

(Formerly MODI UDYOG LIMITED)

Report on the Financial Statements

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of the M/s PINCON LIFESTYLE LIMITED (Formerly MODI UDYOG LIMITED) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2017, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements to give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

4. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under including the accounting standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report.

5. We have conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act and other applicable authoritative pronouncements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and pronouncements require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

6. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view, in order to designing audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

7. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

8. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2017, audits & cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

9. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act (hereinafter referred to as the "Order"), and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the Annexure B a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

10. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2017 taken on record by the Board of

Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure A.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014,in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us:

i. There is no pending litigation which has an impact on the financial position of the company in its financial statements as at March 31, 2017;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts as at March 31, 2017;

iii. The Company is not required to transfer any amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund during the year ended March 31, 2017;

iv. The Company has provided requisite disclosures in the financial statements as to holdings as well as dealings in Specified Bank Notes during the period from 8th November, 2016 to 30th December, 2016. Based on audit procedures and relying on the management representation that the disclosures are in accordance with books of account maintained by the Company and as produced to us by the Management – Refer Note 23.

For S.K. Sircar & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 308116E Sd/- Swapan Kumar Sircar Place: Kolkata Proprietor Date: May 29, 2017 Membership No.:014295

ANNEXURE A INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 10(f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of the M/s PINCON LIFESTYLE LIMITED (Formerly MODI UDYOG LIMITED) on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2017.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the M/s PINCON LIFESTYLE LIMITED (Formerly MODI UDYOG LIMITED) ("the Company") as of March 31, 2017 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

6. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that :

i. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

ii. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

iii. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2017, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For S.K. Sircar & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 308116E Sd/- Swapan Kumar Sircar Place: Kolkata Proprietor Date: May 29, 2017 Membership No.:014295

ANNEXURE B INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 9 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of the M/s PINCON LIFESTYLE LIMITED (Formerly MODI UDYOG LIMITED) on the financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2017

1. a. The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of fixed assets.

b. The fixed assets are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, apportion of the fixed assets has been physically verified by the Management during they are and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

c. The title deeds of immovable properties, as disclosed in Note 7on fixed assets to the financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

2. The physical verification of inventory excluding stocks with third parties has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not material and have been appropriately dealt with in the books of accounts.

3. The Company has not granted any secured/unsecured loans to firms/Limited Liability Partnerships/ Other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act.

4. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans and investments made, and guarantees and security provided by it.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified.

6. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is not required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products.

7. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, in our opinion, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues in respect of service tax and value added tax, including provident fund, employees state insurance, sales tax, income tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

8. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any financial institution or bank or Government or dues to debenture holders as at the balance sheet date.

9. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). However, the term loan raised during the year has been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained.

10. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

11. The Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

12. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014are not applicable to it, the provisions of Clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the

Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Accounting Standard (AS) 18, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

14. The Company hadnt made any preferential allotment/private placement of shares during the previous year under review, in compliance with the requirements of Section 42 of the Act.

15. The Company has not entered into any cash/non cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

16. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.