Open₹0.56
Prev. Close₹0.56
Turnover(Lac.)₹85.7
Day's High₹0.56
Day's Low₹0.54
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹14.93
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.66
P/E0.15
EPS3.61
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
30.24
30.24
30.24
30.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.13
1.2
-0.28
-0.29
Net Worth
37.37
31.44
29.96
29.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
321.32
86.18
7.14
0.58
yoy growth (%)
272.83
1,106.61
1,119.89
0
Raw materials
-299.95
-78.73
-6.85
-0.54
As % of sales
93.35
91.36
96.02
93.82
Employee costs
-0.44
-0.29
-0.07
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
8.99
2.14
0.03
0.02
Depreciation
-0.02
0
0
0
Tax paid
-3.05
-0.66
-0.02
0
Working capital
5.32
30.06
1.39
-0.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
272.83
1,106.61
1,119.89
0
Op profit growth
391.68
5,938.41
25.32
-591.68
EBIT growth
357.43
6,371.42
25.32
22,044.16
Net profit growth
301.08
25,228.3
-68.18
22,049.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Sajal Das
Executive Director
Subrata Basu
Executive Director & CFO
Partho Basu
Director
Sumit Soni
Company Secretary
Niraj Kumar
Independent Director
Mou Roy
Director
Richa Shukla
7 Red Cross place,
Wellesley House. 3rd floor,
West Bengal - 700001
Tel: 91-33-2231-9135
Website: -
Email: modiudyogltd@gmail.com
6 Mangoe Lane,
2nd Floor,
Kolkata - 700 001
Tel: 91-33-22435029/5809
Website: www.mdpl.in
Email: info@mdpl.in
Summary
Modi Udyog Limited is a public company domiciled in India and incorporated under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956. The company is engaged in carrying on the Business of Wholesale Trading of T...
