Pincon Lifestyle Ltd Share Price Live

0.55
(-1.79%)
Dec 10, 2018|02:48:23 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.56
  • Day's High0.56
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.56
  • Day's Low0.54
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)85.7
  • P/E0.15
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.93
  • EPS3.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.66
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Pincon Lifestyle Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.56

Prev. Close

0.56

Turnover(Lac.)

85.7

Day's High

0.56

Day's Low

0.54

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

14.93

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.66

P/E

0.15

EPS

3.61

Divi. Yield

0

Pincon Lifestyle Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Pincon Lifestyle Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Pincon Lifestyle Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:45 PM
Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 3.30%

Non-Promoter- 96.69%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 96.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pincon Lifestyle Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

30.24

30.24

30.24

30.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.13

1.2

-0.28

-0.29

Net Worth

37.37

31.44

29.96

29.95

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

321.32

86.18

7.14

0.58

yoy growth (%)

272.83

1,106.61

1,119.89

0

Raw materials

-299.95

-78.73

-6.85

-0.54

As % of sales

93.35

91.36

96.02

93.82

Employee costs

-0.44

-0.29

-0.07

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

8.99

2.14

0.03

0.02

Depreciation

-0.02

0

0

0

Tax paid

-3.05

-0.66

-0.02

0

Working capital

5.32

30.06

1.39

-0.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

272.83

1,106.61

1,119.89

0

Op profit growth

391.68

5,938.41

25.32

-591.68

EBIT growth

357.43

6,371.42

25.32

22,044.16

Net profit growth

301.08

25,228.3

-68.18

22,049.45

No Record Found

Pincon Lifestyle Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pincon Lifestyle Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Sajal Das

Executive Director

Subrata Basu

Executive Director & CFO

Partho Basu

Director

Sumit Soni

Company Secretary

Niraj Kumar

Independent Director

Mou Roy

Director

Richa Shukla

Registered Office

7 Red Cross place,

Wellesley House. 3rd floor,

West Bengal - 700001

Tel: 91-33-2231-9135

Website: -

Email: modiudyogltd@gmail.com

Registrar Office

6 Mangoe Lane,

2nd Floor,

Kolkata - 700 001

Tel: 91-33-22435029/5809

Website: www.mdpl.in

Email: info@mdpl.in

Summary

Modi Udyog Limited is a public company domiciled in India and incorporated under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956. The company is engaged in carrying on the Business of Wholesale Trading of T...
Reports by Pincon Lifestyle Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Pincon Lifestyle Ltd share price today?

The Pincon Lifestyle Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pincon Lifestyle Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pincon Lifestyle Ltd is ₹1.66 Cr. as of 10 Dec ‘18

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pincon Lifestyle Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pincon Lifestyle Ltd is 0.15 and 0.04 as of 10 Dec ‘18

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pincon Lifestyle Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pincon Lifestyle Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pincon Lifestyle Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 10 Dec ‘18

What is the CAGR of Pincon Lifestyle Ltd?

Pincon Lifestyle Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -69.44%, 3 Years at -86.63%, 1 Year at -97.04%, 6 Month at -70.59%, 3 Month at -39.56% and 1 Month at -14.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pincon Lifestyle Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pincon Lifestyle Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 3.31 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 96.69 %

