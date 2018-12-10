iifl-logo
Pincon Lifestyle Ltd Balance Sheet

0.55
(-1.79%)
Dec 10, 2018|02:48:23 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

30.24

30.24

30.24

30.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.13

1.2

-0.28

-0.29

Net Worth

37.37

31.44

29.96

29.95

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

37.37

31.44

29.96

29.95

Fixed Assets

0.68

0.02

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

28.54

30.15

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

36.43

31.15

1.4

-0.24

Inventories

10.99

12

0.26

0

Inventory Days

12.48

50.82

13.28

0

Sundry Debtors

22.85

13.67

0.97

0

Debtor Days

25.95

57.89

49.56

0

Other Current Assets

9.86

12.24

0.23

0

Sundry Creditors

-3.32

-5.93

0

0

Creditor Days

3.77

25.11

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-3.95

-0.83

-0.06

-0.24

Cash

0.27

0.25

0.02

0.05

Total Assets

37.38

31.42

29.96

29.96

