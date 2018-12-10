Pincon Lifestyle Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
30.24
30.24
30.24
30.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.13
1.2
-0.28
-0.29
Net Worth
37.37
31.44
29.96
29.95
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
37.37
31.44
29.96
29.95
Fixed Assets
0.68
0.02
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
28.54
30.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
36.43
31.15
1.4
-0.24
Inventories
10.99
12
0.26
0
Inventory Days
12.48
50.82
13.28
0
Sundry Debtors
22.85
13.67
0.97
0
Debtor Days
25.95
57.89
49.56
0
Other Current Assets
9.86
12.24
0.23
0
Sundry Creditors
-3.32
-5.93
0
0
Creditor Days
3.77
25.11
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-3.95
-0.83
-0.06
-0.24
Cash
0.27
0.25
0.02
0.05
Total Assets
37.38
31.42
29.96
29.96
