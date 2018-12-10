Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
321.32
86.18
7.14
0.58
yoy growth (%)
272.83
1,106.61
1,119.89
0
Raw materials
-299.95
-78.73
-6.85
-0.54
As % of sales
93.35
91.36
96.02
93.82
Employee costs
-0.44
-0.29
-0.07
0
As % of sales
0.13
0.34
1.06
0
Other costs
-11.03
-5.13
-0.17
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.43
5.95
2.43
1.63
Operating profit
9.88
2.01
0.03
0.02
OPM
3.07
2.33
0.46
4.53
Depreciation
-0.02
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.86
-0.01
0
0
Other income
0
0.14
0
0
Profit before tax
8.99
2.14
0.03
0.02
Taxes
-3.05
-0.66
-0.02
0
Tax rate
-34.01
-30.9
-82.45
-30.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.93
1.47
0
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.93
1.47
0
0.01
yoy growth (%)
301.08
25,228.3
-68.18
22,049.45
NPM
1.84
1.71
0.08
3.13
