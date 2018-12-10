iifl-logo
Pincon Lifestyle Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.55
(-1.79%)
Dec 10, 2018

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

321.32

86.18

7.14

0.58

yoy growth (%)

272.83

1,106.61

1,119.89

0

Raw materials

-299.95

-78.73

-6.85

-0.54

As % of sales

93.35

91.36

96.02

93.82

Employee costs

-0.44

-0.29

-0.07

0

As % of sales

0.13

0.34

1.06

0

Other costs

-11.03

-5.13

-0.17

0

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.43

5.95

2.43

1.63

Operating profit

9.88

2.01

0.03

0.02

OPM

3.07

2.33

0.46

4.53

Depreciation

-0.02

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.86

-0.01

0

0

Other income

0

0.14

0

0

Profit before tax

8.99

2.14

0.03

0.02

Taxes

-3.05

-0.66

-0.02

0

Tax rate

-34.01

-30.9

-82.45

-30.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.93

1.47

0

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.93

1.47

0

0.01

yoy growth (%)

301.08

25,228.3

-68.18

22,049.45

NPM

1.84

1.71

0.08

3.13

