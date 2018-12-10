iifl-logo
Pincon Lifestyle Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.55
(-1.79%)
Dec 10, 2018|02:48:23 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Pincon Lifestyle Ltd

Pincon Lifestyle FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

8.99

2.14

0.03

0.02

Depreciation

-0.02

0

0

0

Tax paid

-3.05

-0.66

-0.02

0

Working capital

5.32

30.06

1.39

-0.21

Other operating items

Operating

11.22

31.53

1.39

-0.19

Capital expenditure

0.69

0.02

0

0

Free cash flow

11.91

31.55

1.39

-0.19

Equity raised

2.39

-0.55

-0.57

29.62

Investing

0

-28.54

-1.61

30

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

14.31

2.45

-0.79

59.43

