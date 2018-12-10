Pincon Lifestyle Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
8.99
2.14
0.03
0.02
Depreciation
-0.02
0
0
0
Tax paid
-3.05
-0.66
-0.02
0
Working capital
5.32
30.06
1.39
-0.21
Other operating items
Operating
11.22
31.53
1.39
-0.19
Capital expenditure
0.69
0.02
0
0
Free cash flow
11.91
31.55
1.39
-0.19
Equity raised
2.39
-0.55
-0.57
29.62
Investing
0
-28.54
-1.61
30
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
14.31
2.45
-0.79
59.43
