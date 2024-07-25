iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd Company Summary

16.2
(4.99%)
Dec 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd Summary

Pioneer Agro Extracts Limited was incorporated in 1993. The Company was a leading manufacturer and marketer of healthier edible and vanaspati oils having strong portfolio of Brand viz Ishwar. Later on, it experienced a cut throat competition from other established market players and unorganized sectors, and had sold its edible and vanaspati oil business in year 2015. Presently, Company is engaged in the manufacturing of edible oils and vanaspati. The strong products include vanaspati, refined oil, fatty acid and acid oil. It efficiently manufactures hydrogenated vegetable and refined oils, a staple product used for the process of cooking. It is producing quality products and has equipped its plant with highly sophisticated equipments to ensure that the products do not only qualify the specifications as prescribed in different enactments by the Government but also satisfy the international quality parameters.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.