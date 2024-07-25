Summary

Pioneer Agro Extracts Limited was incorporated in 1993. The Company was a leading manufacturer and marketer of healthier edible and vanaspati oils having strong portfolio of Brand viz Ishwar. Later on, it experienced a cut throat competition from other established market players and unorganized sectors, and had sold its edible and vanaspati oil business in year 2015. Presently, Company is engaged in the manufacturing of edible oils and vanaspati. The strong products include vanaspati, refined oil, fatty acid and acid oil. It efficiently manufactures hydrogenated vegetable and refined oils, a staple product used for the process of cooking. It is producing quality products and has equipped its plant with highly sophisticated equipments to ensure that the products do not only qualify the specifications as prescribed in different enactments by the Government but also satisfy the international quality parameters.

