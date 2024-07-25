Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹16.2
Prev. Close₹15.43
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹16.2
Day's Low₹16.2
52 Week's High₹16.2
52 Week's Low₹8.87
Book Value₹7.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.01
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.36
4.36
4.36
4.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.85
0.92
0.85
1.07
Net Worth
5.21
5.28
5.21
5.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.14
-0.14
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.38
0.37
0.18
0.96
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.08
-0.12
-0.17
Tax paid
0
-0.05
-0.04
0.02
Working capital
0.5
0.41
0.31
0.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
11.76
-26.6
-1.83
-3.9
EBIT growth
2.38
102.06
-81.05
149.91
Net profit growth
19.54
135.99
-86.38
154.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jagat Mohan Aggarwal
Independent Director
Neeraj Sharma
Independent Director
Sanjeev Kumar Kohli
Independent Director
Rajinder Kumar Uppal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dharna Bhatia.
Independent Director
Narinder Kumar
Reports by Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd
Summary
Pioneer Agro Extracts Limited was incorporated in 1993. The Company was a leading manufacturer and marketer of healthier edible and vanaspati oils having strong portfolio of Brand viz Ishwar. Later on, it experienced a cut throat competition from other established market players and unorganized sectors, and had sold its edible and vanaspati oil business in year 2015. Presently, Company is engaged in the manufacturing of edible oils and vanaspati. The strong products include vanaspati, refined oil, fatty acid and acid oil. It efficiently manufactures hydrogenated vegetable and refined oils, a staple product used for the process of cooking. It is producing quality products and has equipped its plant with highly sophisticated equipments to ensure that the products do not only qualify the specifications as prescribed in different enactments by the Government but also satisfy the international quality parameters.
Read More
The Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd is ₹7.01 Cr. as of 09 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd is 0 and 2.27 as of 09 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd is ₹8.87 and ₹16.2 as of 09 Dec ‘24
Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.47%, 3 Years at 28.36%, 1 Year at 82.64%, 6 Month at 65.81%, 3 Month at 10.13% and 1 Month at 4.99%.
