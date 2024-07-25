iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd Share Price

16.2
(4.99%)
Dec 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.2
  • Day's High16.2
  • 52 Wk High16.2
  • Prev. Close15.43
  • Day's Low16.2
  • 52 Wk Low 8.87
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value7.13
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.01
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

16.2

Prev. Close

15.43

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

16.2

Day's Low

16.2

52 Week's High

16.2

52 Week's Low

8.87

Book Value

7.13

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.01

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:53 AM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.35%

Non-Promoter- 39.64%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.36

4.36

4.36

4.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.85

0.92

0.85

1.07

Net Worth

5.21

5.28

5.21

5.43

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.14

-0.14

-0.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.38

0.37

0.18

0.96

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.08

-0.12

-0.17

Tax paid

0

-0.05

-0.04

0.02

Working capital

0.5

0.41

0.31

0.87

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

11.76

-26.6

-1.83

-3.9

EBIT growth

2.38

102.06

-81.05

149.91

Net profit growth

19.54

135.99

-86.38

154.72

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jagat Mohan Aggarwal

Independent Director

Neeraj Sharma

Independent Director

Sanjeev Kumar Kohli

Independent Director

Rajinder Kumar Uppal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dharna Bhatia.

Independent Director

Narinder Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd

Summary

Pioneer Agro Extracts Limited was incorporated in 1993. The Company was a leading manufacturer and marketer of healthier edible and vanaspati oils having strong portfolio of Brand viz Ishwar. Later on, it experienced a cut throat competition from other established market players and unorganized sectors, and had sold its edible and vanaspati oil business in year 2015. Presently, Company is engaged in the manufacturing of edible oils and vanaspati. The strong products include vanaspati, refined oil, fatty acid and acid oil. It efficiently manufactures hydrogenated vegetable and refined oils, a staple product used for the process of cooking. It is producing quality products and has equipped its plant with highly sophisticated equipments to ensure that the products do not only qualify the specifications as prescribed in different enactments by the Government but also satisfy the international quality parameters.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd share price today?

The Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd is ₹7.01 Cr. as of 09 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd is 0 and 2.27 as of 09 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd is ₹8.87 and ₹16.2 as of 09 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd?

Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.47%, 3 Years at 28.36%, 1 Year at 82.64%, 6 Month at 65.81%, 3 Month at 10.13% and 1 Month at 4.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.35 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 39.65 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.