Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.38
0.37
0.18
0.96
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.08
-0.12
-0.17
Tax paid
0
-0.05
-0.04
0.02
Working capital
0.5
0.41
0.31
0.87
Other operating items
Operating
0.82
0.65
0.32
1.68
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.04
-0.23
Free cash flow
0.82
0.65
0.27
1.45
Equity raised
1.33
0.6
0.3
-1.65
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.16
1.25
0.57
-0.19
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.