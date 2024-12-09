iifl-logo-icon 1
Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd Cash Flow Statement

16.2
(4.99%)
Dec 9, 2024

Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.38

0.37

0.18

0.96

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.08

-0.12

-0.17

Tax paid

0

-0.05

-0.04

0.02

Working capital

0.5

0.41

0.31

0.87

Other operating items

Operating

0.82

0.65

0.32

1.68

Capital expenditure

0

0

-0.04

-0.23

Free cash flow

0.82

0.65

0.27

1.45

Equity raised

1.33

0.6

0.3

-1.65

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2.16

1.25

0.57

-0.19

