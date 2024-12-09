Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.36
4.36
4.36
4.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.85
0.92
0.85
1.07
Net Worth
5.21
5.28
5.21
5.43
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Total Liabilities
5.26
5.33
5.26
5.48
Fixed Assets
0.04
0.06
0.09
0.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.81
4.96
3.42
3.59
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
4.89
5.05
3.55
3.71
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-0.09
-0.13
-0.12
Cash
0.4
0.3
1.76
1.78
Total Assets
5.25
5.32
5.27
5.5
