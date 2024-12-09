iifl-logo-icon 1
Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd Balance Sheet

16.2
(4.99%)
Dec 9, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.36

4.36

4.36

4.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.85

0.92

0.85

1.07

Net Worth

5.21

5.28

5.21

5.43

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.05

Total Liabilities

5.26

5.33

5.26

5.48

Fixed Assets

0.04

0.06

0.09

0.13

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.81

4.96

3.42

3.59

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

4.89

5.05

3.55

3.71

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.08

-0.09

-0.13

-0.12

Cash

0.4

0.3

1.76

1.78

Total Assets

5.25

5.32

5.27

5.5

