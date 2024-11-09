iifl-logo-icon 1
Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd Board Meeting

CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
PIONEER AGRO EXTRACTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024 and other business(s). Q2 FINANCIAL RESULTS (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 202414 Aug 2024
we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has, its meeting held on Wednesday, 14th Day of August, 2024(i.e today) , inter-alia considered and approved the matters;
Board Meeting29 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
PIONEER AGRO EXTRACTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and other business(s). Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with part A of Schedule III & Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has, its meeting held on Monday, 29th Day of July, 2024 (i.e. today) which commenced at 03:00 P.M, and concluded at 03:23 P.M, inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202415 May 2024
PIONEER AGRO EXTRACTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended on 31stMarch 2024 together with Auditor Report thereon and other business(s). Board Consider and approved the financial result for the quarter and year ended march 31, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with part A of Schedule III & Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has, its meeting held on Thursday, 23rd Day of May, 2024(i.e today) which commenced at 04:00 P.M, and concluded at 04:30 P.M, inter-alia considered and approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended March 31st, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202423 Jan 2024
PIONEER AGRO EXTRACTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd Quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31st 2023 and other business(s). Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with part A of Schedule III & Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has, its meeting held on Tuesday, 30th Day of January, 2024 (i.e. today) which commenced at 03:00 P.M, and concluded at 03:35 P.M, inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd Quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31st, 2023. Board Consider and approved the unaudited financial result for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended on 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)

