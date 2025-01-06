To,

The Members,

PITHAMPUR POLY PRODUCTS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Financial Statements of PITHAMPUR POLY PRODUCTS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31" March 2024, and the statement of profit and loss, (statement of changes in equity) and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Financial Statements"]

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit/loss, (changes in equity) and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Description of Key Audit Matters S.No. Key Audit Matters How was the matter addressed in our audit 1 Uncertain tax positions - Direct and Indirect Taxes The Company has uncertain tax matters pending litigations under various indirect tax laws. The litigation involves significant judgement to determine the possible outcome based on which accounting treatment is given to the disputed amount. Our audit procedures included, among others, the following: Given the magnitude of potential outflow of economic resources and uncertainty of potential outcome, uncertain tax positions are considered to be key audit matters. [Refer Note 28 to the standalone financial statements.] Obtained details of uncertain tax position and gained understanding thereof; Obtained details of tax assessments and also demands raised; Along with our internal tax experts, read and analysed relevant communication with the authorities; Evaluated advice obtained by the management from legal consultants on possible outcome of the litigation; Discussed with senior management and evaluated managements assumptions regarding provisions made or reflected as contingent liabilities; Assessed whether the disclosures for uncertain tax positions are in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 37 on "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets".

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information, The other information comprises the [information included in the report, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.]

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon in connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit of otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

if based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian (Ind AS) accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books (and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from the branches not visited by us.)

The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, (the Statement of Changes in Equity) and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts and with the returns received from the branches not visited by us).

In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31" March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31" March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us.

The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses:

There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

Based on such audit procedures which we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013", Hence clause not applicable.

With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

The Annexure referred to in our report to the members of PITHAMPUR POLY PRODUCTS LIMITED for the year ended 31/03/2024.

• On the basis of the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

• The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment

• The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

• The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

• The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

• The Company does not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

• No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Property (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and, in the opinion of the auditor, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies have been noticed by the auditor and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

• During the year under the review, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; and the company does not have any working capital limit with any bank or financial institutions.

• During the year under the review the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties

• During the year the company has not provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity.

• The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates is Rs. Nil

• The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates is Rs. Nil.

• The investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

• The company does not have any loans and advances in the nature of loans whose schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated.

• The amount of Rs. (Nil) is overdue for more than ninety days.

• The aggregate amount of Rs (NIL) which has fallen due during the year in the nature of loan granted has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

• According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

• In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act have been complied with.

• The company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to deposits from the public accordingly, clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

• The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act. Hence this clause is not applicable to the company.

• The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities The statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) are not disputed on part of company.

• (B) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, goods and services tax, excise duty, entry tax and cess which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, except for the following:

Sr. No. Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Period for which the Amount Relates F.Y. Forum where dispute is pending 1. MP Commercial Tax Act, 1994 Demand 0.35 1996-97 Dy. Com. Appellate MP Commercial Tax Dept, Indore 2. MP Commercial Tax Act, 1994 Demand 0.18 1999-2000 Dy. Com. Appellate MP Commercial Tax Dept, Indore 3. MP Commercial Tax Act, 1994 Demand Penalty 8.25 6.36 2000-01 Dy. Com. Appellate MP Commercial Tax Dept, Indore 4. MP Commercial Tax Act, 1994 Demand Penalty 6.79 5.10 2001-02 Dy. Com. Appellate MP Commercial Tax Dept, Indore 5. MP Commercial Tax Act, 1994 Demand Penalty 5.78 4.16 2002-03 Dy. Com. Appellate MP Commercial Tax Dept, Indore 6. MP Commercial Tax Act, 1994 Demand 10.68 2003-04 Dy. Com. Appellate MP Commercial Tax Dept, Indore

• The statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) are not disputed on part of company.

• According the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of accounts in the tax assessments under the income tax act 1961 as income during the year.

• The Company had defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowings to the banks. Pursuant to the continuing defaults of the Company, a CIRP was initiated against the Company vide an order of the Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal ("NCLT) dated January 3, 2020. Accordingly, no payments could be made thereafter to the banks, financial institutions, until the resolution process is concluded. There is no borrowing from the Government, financial institutions and there are no debenture holders

• The company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

• The company does not have any term loan liability.

• No funds raised on short term basis have been utilized for long term purposes. The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, hence this clause is not applicable on the company.

• The Company does not raised any amount by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year hence this clause is not applicable on the company.

• The company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year, hence this clause is not applicable on the company.

• We have neither noticed nor have any information of reporting of any fraud by the company or any fraud on the company.

• No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

• No whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the company.

• The Nidhi Company has complied with the Net Owned Funds to Deposits in the ratio of 1: 20 to meet out the liability. Not Applicable in this case.

• The company is not a Nidhi Company.

• There has been not default in payment of interest on deposits or repayment thereof for any period.

• All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

• The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

• The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor.

• The company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and the provisions of section 192 of Companies Act have been complied with.

• The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) and the registration has been obtained.

• No the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

• The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, and it fulfils the criteria of a CIC.

• Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) do not have CICs as part of the Group.

• The company has not incurred cash losses during the year.

• There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

• On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, the auditor is of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date...

• No qualifications or adverse remarks has been given by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

• The other Clauses not reported above are not applicable to Company

ANNEXURE - B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act- 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of PITHAMPUR POLY PRODUCTS LIMITED ("The Company) as of 31/03/2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICA)"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company: (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company, and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the Internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31/03/2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.