Pithampur Poly Products Ltd Share Price

11.69
(4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open11.69
  • Day's High11.69
  • 52 Wk High11.14
  • Prev. Close11.14
  • Day's Low11.69
  • 52 Wk Low 7.22
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-11.54
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.69
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Pithampur Poly Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

11.69

Prev. Close

11.14

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

11.69

Day's Low

11.69

52 Week's High

11.14

52 Week's Low

7.22

Book Value

-11.54

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.69

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Pithampur Poly Products Ltd Corporate Action

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jul, 2024

Pithampur Poly Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Pithampur Poly Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.15%

Non-Promoter- 48.84%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pithampur Poly Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.02

5.02

5.24

5.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.55

-8.89

-8.86

-8.12

Net Worth

-5.53

-3.87

-3.62

-3.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

1

7.42

8.37

yoy growth (%)

-100

-86.51

-11.39

14.32

Raw materials

-0.29

-0.23

0.09

0

As % of sales

0

23.85

1.21

0

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.88

-2.37

-2.89

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.57

-1.77

-1.72

-0.64

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.14

-0.64

-0.64

Tax paid

-0.04

0.46

0.29

0.19

Working capital

-5.94

-6.64

-1.09

-0.33

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-86.51

-11.39

14.32

Op profit growth

4.46

49.37

-39,055.35

-98.92

EBIT growth

-150.38

3.17

177.93

75.1

Net profit growth

-109.21

-8.23

213.83

139.76

No Record Found

Pithampur Poly Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

4,852.65

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,086.75

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

250.4

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

999.5

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,312.4

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pithampur Poly Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

R K Tekriwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vishwanath Kanungo

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Meera Tekriwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Anil Waman Jog

Non Executive Director

Homendra Deshmukh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pithampur Poly Products Ltd

Summary

Pithampur Poly Products Limited was incorporated on July 28, 1994. The Company is a leading manufacturer-exporter for PP woven fabric, woven sacks and FIBCs/Bulk Bags, with a capacity to produce approximately 2.5 million Bulk bags per annum. The Company is an ISO 9001:2000 certified company, exporting their products to various countries like Australia, Europe, UK & USA. They have one of the most integrated plants in India to produce Bulk bags, with all facilities present under one roof.Their factory is located in the central part of India at one of the most up coming industrial areas - Pithampur, which is approximately 560 kms /400 miles Northeast of Mumbai. The Company has the facility of an offshore container depot close to the factory, which enables timely shipments to any destination around the world. The other office operations such as Marketing and Sales, Finance and Purchases are handled from the head office at Indore, a leading industrial city in the state, which is well connected by Air, Rail and Roads to both Mumbai and New Delhi.The Company was established with the object of manufacturing laminated / unlaminated HDPE/PP woven sacks, fabrics, cloth, tarpaulins and other allied products. Initially it was promoted by S N Kabra, Radhakrishna Kabra and Raju Kacholai. Later on Radhakrishna Kabra and Raju Kacholia resigned and was joined by Ashish Shekhar, Mohammed Iqbal, K S Lakhotiya, Thomas Mathews and Radheshyam Maheshwari.The company came out with a public issue in
Company FAQs

What is the Pithampur Poly Products Ltd share price today?

The Pithampur Poly Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.69 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pithampur Poly Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pithampur Poly Products Ltd is ₹5.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pithampur Poly Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pithampur Poly Products Ltd is 0 and -0.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pithampur Poly Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pithampur Poly Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pithampur Poly Products Ltd is ₹7.22 and ₹11.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pithampur Poly Products Ltd?

Pithampur Poly Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.36%, 3 Years at -2.04%, 1 Year at 3.34%, 6 Month at 14.26%, 3 Month at 46.97% and 1 Month at 21.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pithampur Poly Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pithampur Poly Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.16 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 48.84 %

