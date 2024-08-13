Summary

Pithampur Poly Products Limited was incorporated on July 28, 1994. The Company is a leading manufacturer-exporter for PP woven fabric, woven sacks and FIBCs/Bulk Bags, with a capacity to produce approximately 2.5 million Bulk bags per annum. The Company is an ISO 9001:2000 certified company, exporting their products to various countries like Australia, Europe, UK & USA. They have one of the most integrated plants in India to produce Bulk bags, with all facilities present under one roof.Their factory is located in the central part of India at one of the most up coming industrial areas - Pithampur, which is approximately 560 kms /400 miles Northeast of Mumbai. The Company has the facility of an offshore container depot close to the factory, which enables timely shipments to any destination around the world. The other office operations such as Marketing and Sales, Finance and Purchases are handled from the head office at Indore, a leading industrial city in the state, which is well connected by Air, Rail and Roads to both Mumbai and New Delhi.The Company was established with the object of manufacturing laminated / unlaminated HDPE/PP woven sacks, fabrics, cloth, tarpaulins and other allied products. Initially it was promoted by S N Kabra, Radhakrishna Kabra and Raju Kacholai. Later on Radhakrishna Kabra and Raju Kacholia resigned and was joined by Ashish Shekhar, Mohammed Iqbal, K S Lakhotiya, Thomas Mathews and Radheshyam Maheshwari.The company came out with a public issue in

Read More