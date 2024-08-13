Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹11.69
Prev. Close₹11.14
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹11.69
Day's Low₹11.69
52 Week's High₹11.14
52 Week's Low₹7.22
Book Value₹-11.54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.69
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.02
5.02
5.24
5.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.55
-8.89
-8.86
-8.12
Net Worth
-5.53
-3.87
-3.62
-3.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
1
7.42
8.37
yoy growth (%)
-100
-86.51
-11.39
14.32
Raw materials
-0.29
-0.23
0.09
0
As % of sales
0
23.85
1.21
0
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.88
-2.37
-2.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.57
-1.77
-1.72
-0.64
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.14
-0.64
-0.64
Tax paid
-0.04
0.46
0.29
0.19
Working capital
-5.94
-6.64
-1.09
-0.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-86.51
-11.39
14.32
Op profit growth
4.46
49.37
-39,055.35
-98.92
EBIT growth
-150.38
3.17
177.93
75.1
Net profit growth
-109.21
-8.23
213.83
139.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
4,852.65
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,086.75
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
250.4
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
999.5
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,312.4
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
R K Tekriwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vishwanath Kanungo
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Meera Tekriwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Anil Waman Jog
Non Executive Director
Homendra Deshmukh
Reports by Pithampur Poly Products Ltd
Summary
Pithampur Poly Products Limited was incorporated on July 28, 1994. The Company is a leading manufacturer-exporter for PP woven fabric, woven sacks and FIBCs/Bulk Bags, with a capacity to produce approximately 2.5 million Bulk bags per annum. The Company is an ISO 9001:2000 certified company, exporting their products to various countries like Australia, Europe, UK & USA. They have one of the most integrated plants in India to produce Bulk bags, with all facilities present under one roof.Their factory is located in the central part of India at one of the most up coming industrial areas - Pithampur, which is approximately 560 kms /400 miles Northeast of Mumbai. The Company has the facility of an offshore container depot close to the factory, which enables timely shipments to any destination around the world. The other office operations such as Marketing and Sales, Finance and Purchases are handled from the head office at Indore, a leading industrial city in the state, which is well connected by Air, Rail and Roads to both Mumbai and New Delhi.The Company was established with the object of manufacturing laminated / unlaminated HDPE/PP woven sacks, fabrics, cloth, tarpaulins and other allied products. Initially it was promoted by S N Kabra, Radhakrishna Kabra and Raju Kacholai. Later on Radhakrishna Kabra and Raju Kacholia resigned and was joined by Ashish Shekhar, Mohammed Iqbal, K S Lakhotiya, Thomas Mathews and Radheshyam Maheshwari.The company came out with a public issue in
Read More
The Pithampur Poly Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.69 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pithampur Poly Products Ltd is ₹5.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pithampur Poly Products Ltd is 0 and -0.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pithampur Poly Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pithampur Poly Products Ltd is ₹7.22 and ₹11.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pithampur Poly Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.36%, 3 Years at -2.04%, 1 Year at 3.34%, 6 Month at 14.26%, 3 Month at 46.97% and 1 Month at 21.35%.
