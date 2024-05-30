Your Director have pleasure in presenting their Annual Report on the business and operation of the company and the accounts for the Financial year Ended 31st March,2024.S

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY :

The financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 and the corresponding figures for the last year are as under :-

(Rs. In Lacs)

Particulars 2022-23 2023-24 Total Income 87.93 81.39 Profit (Loss) before taxes and extraordinary items -7.86 -0.76 Less: Extraordinary items 0.00 0.00 Profit (Loss)before tax -7.86 -0.76 Deferred taxation 5.18 165.3 Net Profit/ (Loss) -2.68 -166.07

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS :

During the year under review, the Company has achieved total revenue from operations of Rs. 81.39 Lacs in comparison to Rs. 87.92 Lacs in previous year. Your Company have loss for the year of Rs. (166.07) Lacs in comparison of Loss of Rs. (2.69) Lacs in previous year.

DIVIDEND :

Considering the financial performance, your directors regret to declare any dividend.

DIRECTORSS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

The Directors Responsibility Statement referred to in clause (c) of Sub- section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 shall state that

1. in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures:

2. The director had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

3. the director had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

4. the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

5. the directors, in the case of a listed company, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

6. the directors had devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such system were adequate and operating effectively.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company has complied with the mandatory provisions on Corporate Governance as prescribed in the Regulation 27 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with the Stock Exchanges. A separate report on Corporate Governance as per schedule V {C} of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is included as a part of the Annual Report along with the Certificate on its compliance.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business and that the provision of section 188 of the Companies Act,1956 is not attracted.

All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee as also the Board for approval. Details of contracts/ arrangements/transactions with the related party are given in the notes to financial statements.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Company has incurred losses during the last three years, so the Company has not incurred any Corporate Social Responsibility expenditure during the year under review.

However, a Corporate Social Responsibility committee consisting Shri R.K. Tekriwal as the Chairman, Mr. Anil Waman Jog and Mr. Vishwanath Kanungo, as member of the Committee. The board of directors have approved a policy on CSR, which is displayed ion companys website.

RISK MANAGEMENT AND ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company does not have risk management policy as the elements of the risk threating the Companys existence are very minimal.

Details in respect of adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements are stated in Management Discussion and Analysis which forms part of this report.

DIRECTORS

In terms of Section(s) 149, 152 and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for the purpose of determining the directors liable to retire by rotation, the Independent Directors are not included in the total number of directors of the Company.

Mrs. Meera Tekriwal(DIN 02014492), shall retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, has offered herself for re-appointment as a Director of the Company. The Board place on records its appreciation for valuable guidance and service rendered by Mrs. Meera Tekriwal(DIN 02014492), to the Company during his tenure.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Necessary declarations have been obtained from all the Independent Directors under sub-section (7) of Section149 of the Companies Act, 2013.

MEETINGS

During the Financial year Five(5) Board Meetings and Four(4) Audit Committee Meetings were convened and held. The details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF BOARD, COMMITTEE AND DIRECTORS

Pursuant to the Provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and as stipulated under Chapter IV (17) (10) SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, performance of its directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its committees. The evaluation of all directors and the Board as whole was conducted based on the criteria and framework adopted by the Board.

The Directors were satisfied with the evaluation results, which reflected overall engagement of the Board and its Committees with the company.

AUDITORS AND AUDITOR REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions of section 139 and other applicable provisions, if any, of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 3 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, M/s. Arora & Co., Chartered Accountants, Auditor of the Company has tendered their resignation from post of Auditor of the Company.

Hence, Pursuant to the provisions of section 139 and other applicable provisions, if any, of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 3 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, 2014 M/s JAIN GAUTAM & CO., Chartered Accountants (FRN 021766C),, were appointed as Auditor of the Company for period of 5 years (from conclusion of this Annual General Meeting to the conclusion of sixth Annual General Meeting of the Company, subject to ratification of their appointment by members in every Annual General Meeting held thereafter on such remuneration as may be fixed by the Board. .

A resolution proposing appointment of 2014 JAIN GAUTAM & CO., Chartered Accountants (FRN 021766C), as the Statutory Auditors of the company pursuant to section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 forms part of the Notice.

The notes on Financial Statements referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

SECRETRIAL AUDITOR AND SECRETRIAL AUDIT REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed Ms. Sydhanya Sengupta, Company Secretary in Practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Report of the Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith.

The Secretarial Audit report is self-explanatory.

SUBSIDIARYJOINTVENTURE AND ASSOCIATE COMPANY

There were no subsidiary, JV and associate Company.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186

Details of Loans:

There were NIL loans given, investment made or guarantee given or security provided as per the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 .

Deposit:

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits during the year under review.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURE

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is not required.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has notified the Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment Rules, 2020, wherein the companies are no longer required to attach extracts of Annual Return. In the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, in rule 12, in sub-rule (1), "provided that a company shall not be required to attach the extract of the annual return with the Boards report in Form No. MGT.9, in case the web link of such annual return has been disclosed in the Boards report in accordance with sub- section (3) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013".

In compliance of the above amendment extract of the annual report FY 2023-24 will available at: https://pithampurpoly.in/annual_return

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has a Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy to deal with instance of fraud and mismanagement, if any.

CODEOFCONDUCT

The Board has laid down a code of conduct for Board members & Senior Management Personnel as per Regulation 17 & 26 (3) of the Listing Regulations & has been posted on the website of the Company (https://pithampurpoly.in/pdfs/codeofconduct.pdf )

All the Board members & Senior Management Personnel have affirmed compliance with the said code of conduct for the year ended 31 March, 2023. A declaration to this effect, signed by the Managing Director forms part of this Annual Report.

INSIDER TRADING

The Board has adopted the Insider Trading Policy in accordance with the requirements of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The Insider trading Policy of the Company covering code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and Code of Conduct for the prevention of Insider Trading has been posted on the website of the Company.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREGIN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO

The provisions of Section 134(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply to our Company. There was no foreign exchange inflow or Outflow during the year under review.

TRANSFER OF AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

Your Company did not have any funds lying unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years. Therefore there were no funds which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS

No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OR THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate on the date of this report.

LISTING OF SHARES

The Companys shares are listed with BSE Limited.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The Companys industrial relations continued to be healthy, cordial and harmonious during the period under review.

ENVIORMENT AND SAFETY

The Company is conscious of the importance of environment clean and safe operations. The Companys policy required conducts of operations in such a manner, so as to ensure safety of all concerned, compliances environmental regulations and preservation of natural resources.

GENERAL

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

a) Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

b) Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme.

c) Neither the Managing Director nor the Whole-time Directors of the Company receive any remuneration or commission from its subsidiary.

d) No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

e) During the year under review, there were no cases filed or reported pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board desires to place on record its grateful appreciation for the excellent assistance and co-operation received and continued support extended to the Company by the bankers, investors, suppliers and esteemed customers and other business associates.

Your Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation to all the employees of the Company for their commitment and continued contribution in the performance of the company.