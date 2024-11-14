iifl-logo-icon 1
Pithampur Poly Products Ltd Board Meeting

12.27
(4.96%)
Jan 13, 2025

Pithampur Poly CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
PITHAMPUR POLY PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited second quarter result audited result for 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
PITHAMPUR POLY PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider and approve first quarter result result for first quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
PITHAMPUR POLY PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited result for 31.03.2024
Board Meeting22 May 202414 May 2024
PITHAMPUR POLY PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve for appointment of new auditor auditor appointment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
PITHAMPUR POLY PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve board meeting on 14/02/2024 for consider and approve unaudited result for quarter ended on 31.12.2023 result for quarter ended on 31.12.2023 revised results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

