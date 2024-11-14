|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|PITHAMPUR POLY PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited second quarter result audited result for 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|PITHAMPUR POLY PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider and approve first quarter result result for first quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|PITHAMPUR POLY PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited result for 31.03.2024
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|PITHAMPUR POLY PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve for appointment of new auditor auditor appointment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|PITHAMPUR POLY PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve board meeting on 14/02/2024 for consider and approve unaudited result for quarter ended on 31.12.2023 result for quarter ended on 31.12.2023 revised results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
