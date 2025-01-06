iifl-logo-icon 1
Pithampur Poly Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.69
(4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Pithampur Poly Products Ltd

Pithampur Poly FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.57

-1.77

-1.72

-0.64

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.14

-0.64

-0.64

Tax paid

-0.04

0.46

0.29

0.19

Working capital

-5.94

-6.64

-1.09

-0.33

Other operating items

Operating

-5.53

-8.09

-3.16

-1.44

Capital expenditure

0

0.05

0.06

-9.73

Free cash flow

-5.53

-8.04

-3.1

-11.17

Equity raised

-20.86

-20.03

-14.6

-13.05

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-9.83

-1.27

0.8

0.8

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-36.23

-29.35

-16.9

-23.42

