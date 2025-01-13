iifl-logo-icon 1
Pithampur Poly Products Ltd Balance Sheet

12.27
(4.96%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.02

5.02

5.24

5.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.55

-8.89

-8.86

-8.12

Net Worth

-5.53

-3.87

-3.62

-3.1

Minority Interest

Debt

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.65

0

0.14

0.04

Total Liabilities

-3.48

-3.47

-3.08

-2.66

Fixed Assets

0.77

0.93

1.06

1.19

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.53

1.53

1.63

1.67

Networking Capital

-5.68

-6.11

-5.89

-5.41

Inventories

0.16

0.16

0.16

0.19

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

3.81

2.03

0.72

0.36

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.98

0.97

1.9

2.49

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

-0.04

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-10.61

-9.26

-8.66

-8.41

Cash

0.01

0.3

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

-3.37

-3.35

-3.19

-2.54

