Pithampur Poly Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.02
5.02
5.24
5.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.55
-8.89
-8.86
-8.12
Net Worth
-5.53
-3.87
-3.62
-3.1
Minority Interest
Debt
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.65
0
0.14
0.04
Total Liabilities
-3.48
-3.47
-3.08
-2.66
Fixed Assets
0.77
0.93
1.06
1.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.53
1.53
1.63
1.67
Networking Capital
-5.68
-6.11
-5.89
-5.41
Inventories
0.16
0.16
0.16
0.19
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
3.81
2.03
0.72
0.36
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.98
0.97
1.9
2.49
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
-0.04
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-10.61
-9.26
-8.66
-8.41
Cash
0.01
0.3
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
-3.37
-3.35
-3.19
-2.54
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.