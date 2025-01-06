Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
1
7.42
8.37
yoy growth (%)
-100
-86.51
-11.39
14.32
Raw materials
-0.29
-0.23
0.09
0
As % of sales
0
23.85
1.21
0
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.88
-2.37
-2.89
As % of sales
0
88.41
32.02
34.6
Other costs
-1.28
-1.51
-6.23
-5.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
151.79
84
65.36
Operating profit
-1.71
-1.64
-1.09
0
OPM
0
-164.06
-14.81
0.03
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.14
-0.64
-0.64
Interest expense
-0.31
0
0
-0.02
Other income
2.74
0.01
0.02
0.02
Profit before tax
0.57
-1.77
-1.72
-0.64
Taxes
-0.04
0.46
0.29
0.19
Tax rate
-7.11
-26.12
-17.03
-29.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.53
-1.31
-1.42
-0.45
Exceptional items
-0.41
0
0
0
Net profit
0.12
-1.31
-1.42
-0.45
yoy growth (%)
-109.21
-8.23
213.83
139.76
NPM
0
-131.04
-19.25
-5.43
