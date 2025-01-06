iifl-logo-icon 1
Pithampur Poly Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.69
(4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

1

7.42

8.37

yoy growth (%)

-100

-86.51

-11.39

14.32

Raw materials

-0.29

-0.23

0.09

0

As % of sales

0

23.85

1.21

0

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.88

-2.37

-2.89

As % of sales

0

88.41

32.02

34.6

Other costs

-1.28

-1.51

-6.23

-5.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

151.79

84

65.36

Operating profit

-1.71

-1.64

-1.09

0

OPM

0

-164.06

-14.81

0.03

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.14

-0.64

-0.64

Interest expense

-0.31

0

0

-0.02

Other income

2.74

0.01

0.02

0.02

Profit before tax

0.57

-1.77

-1.72

-0.64

Taxes

-0.04

0.46

0.29

0.19

Tax rate

-7.11

-26.12

-17.03

-29.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.53

-1.31

-1.42

-0.45

Exceptional items

-0.41

0

0

0

Net profit

0.12

-1.31

-1.42

-0.45

yoy growth (%)

-109.21

-8.23

213.83

139.76

NPM

0

-131.04

-19.25

-5.43

