Platinum Corporation Limited was incorporated in the year 1992. The company is engaged in the investment and sale of shares. The company was formerly known as Pentium Infotech Limited and changed its name to Platinum Corporation Limited in June 2007. Platinum Corporation Limited is based in Ahmedabad, India.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.