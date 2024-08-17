Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹0.11
Prev. Close₹0.11
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹0.12
Day's Low₹0.1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.3
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.5
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
13.6
13.6
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
4.18
4.15
Net Worth
17.78
17.75
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dhrumal K Vaidya
Director
Anindo A Banerji
Director
Pratik R Shah
Director
Mayank D Shah
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vishal S Maniar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nilesh R Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Platinum Corporation Ltd
Summary
Platinum Corporation Limited was incorporated in the year 1992. The company is engaged in the investment and sale of shares. The company was formerly known as Pentium Infotech Limited and changed its name to Platinum Corporation Limited in June 2007. Platinum Corporation Limited is based in Ahmedabad, India.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.