TO THE MEMBERS OF PNEUMATIC HOLDINGS LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Pneumatic Holdings Limited("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March, 2016, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design , implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March, 2016 and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies(Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2016 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2016 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in"Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For M/S P. G. BHAGWAT Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No: 101118W ABHIJEET BHAGWAT Partner Membership No. 136835 Pune : 24May 2016

Annexure A

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading, "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report on even date:

(i) (a) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The fixed assets are being physically verified by the management at regular intervals based on the programme of verification which in our opinion is reasonable. As informed to us no discrepancies were noticed on verification of all major assets in the current year.

(c) The Company does not have immovable properties and accordingly, Clause (i) (c) of the Order regarding title deeds of immovable properties is not applicable.

(ii) The Company is a Core Investment Company (CIC) and does not have any inventory, accordingly Clause (ii) is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 accordingly, Clause (iii) (a),(b) & (c) are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations provided to us, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security; provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, have been complied with.

(v) According to information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not accepted deposits, hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under, are not applicable to it. According to information and explanation provided to us, no order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal.

(vi) According to the information and explanation provided to us, maintenance of cost records under Sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, is not prescribed for the Company.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanation provided to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March, 2016, for a period more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation provided to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax or cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company does not have any loan or borrowings from financial institution, bank or government. The Company does not have any debenture holders.

(ix) According to information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). The Company did not have any term loans.

(x) Based on the audit procedures conducted by us and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the management, no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported to us during the year.

(xi) According to the information and explanation provided to us, managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act except that in the opinion of the management (Refer Note No. C-14 to the Financial Statements), the date for determining effective capital in order to calculate Managerial Remuneration is to be considered as 1 April, 2015 as against 31 March, 2015 in terms of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly, Clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation provided to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 wherever applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

(xv) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

(xvi) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company is a Core Investment Company and is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For M/S P. G. BHAGWAT Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No: 101118W ABHIJEET BHAGWAT Partner Membership No. 136835 Pune : 24May 2016

Annexure B

To the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Pneumatic Holdings Limited

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Pneumatic Holdings Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March, 2016 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2016, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.