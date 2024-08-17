Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹1,373
Prev. Close₹1,537.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.02
Day's High₹1,639
Day's Low₹1,373
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)800.24
P/E197.93
EPS7.73
Divi. Yield0.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
5.29
2
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
131.78
-0.56
Net Worth
137.07
1.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
10.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
0
EBIT growth
0
Net profit growth
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
512.35
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
512.35
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
19.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
ATUL CHANDRAKANT KIRLOSKAR
Whole-time Director
ANIL CHINTAMAN KULKARNI
Director
ANIL NARAYAN ALAWANI
Director
GAJAVILLI KRISHNA RAO
Director
SUNIL SHAH SINGH
Director
SAVITA PARAG SAHASRABUDHE
Company Secretary
ANIKET ARVIND DESHPANDE
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pneumatic Holdings Ltd Merged
Summary
Pneumatic Holdings Limited was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of Kirloskar Brothers Investments Limited (KBIL) on 16 September 2014 as an Investment Company, for the purpose of transfer and vesting of certain investments of KBIL along with travel services business, as a going concern pursuant to the Scheme. The said Scheme was approved by the Honble High Court of Judicature at Bombay vide its Order dated 30 April, 2015, through which certain investments i.e., investment in Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited (KPCL) and Kirloskar Industries Limited (KIL) held by KBIL along with travel services business were transferred to the Company. As per the terms of the Composite Scheme, every shareholder of KBIL holding say 5 (Five) equity shares of Rs 10/- each held as fully paid up, was issued and allotted 76 (Seventy Six) new equity shares of Rs 2/- each of KOEL and 1 (one) equity share of Rs 10/- each of the Company credited as fully paid up. Considering the above, Company issued and allotted 52,88,718 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.At present, Company is engaged in vehicle leasing business.
Read More
