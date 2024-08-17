iifl-logo-icon 1
Pneumatic Holdings Ltd Merged Share Price

1,513.1
(-1.61%)
May 19, 2017|03:29:21 PM

Pneumatic Holdings Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1,373

Prev. Close

1,537.8

Turnover(Lac.)

2.02

Day's High

1,639

Day's Low

1,373

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

800.24

P/E

197.93

EPS

7.73

Divi. Yield

0.59

Pneumatic Holdings Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Pneumatic Holdings Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Pneumatic Holdings Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:53 AM
Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.50%

Non-Promoter- 7.53%

Institutions: 7.53%

Non-Institutions: 19.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pneumatic Holdings Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

5.29

2

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

131.78

-0.56

Net Worth

137.07

1.44

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

10.12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

0

EBIT growth

0

Net profit growth

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016

Gross Sales

512.35

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

512.35

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

19.34

Pneumatic Holdings Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pneumatic Holdings Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

ATUL CHANDRAKANT KIRLOSKAR

Whole-time Director

ANIL CHINTAMAN KULKARNI

Director

ANIL NARAYAN ALAWANI

Director

GAJAVILLI KRISHNA RAO

Director

SUNIL SHAH SINGH

Director

SAVITA PARAG SAHASRABUDHE

Company Secretary

ANIKET ARVIND DESHPANDE

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pneumatic Holdings Ltd Merged

Summary

Pneumatic Holdings Limited was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of Kirloskar Brothers Investments Limited (KBIL) on 16 September 2014 as an Investment Company, for the purpose of transfer and vesting of certain investments of KBIL along with travel services business, as a going concern pursuant to the Scheme. The said Scheme was approved by the Honble High Court of Judicature at Bombay vide its Order dated 30 April, 2015, through which certain investments i.e., investment in Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited (KPCL) and Kirloskar Industries Limited (KIL) held by KBIL along with travel services business were transferred to the Company. As per the terms of the Composite Scheme, every shareholder of KBIL holding say 5 (Five) equity shares of Rs 10/- each held as fully paid up, was issued and allotted 76 (Seventy Six) new equity shares of Rs 2/- each of KOEL and 1 (one) equity share of Rs 10/- each of the Company credited as fully paid up. Considering the above, Company issued and allotted 52,88,718 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.At present, Company is engaged in vehicle leasing business.
