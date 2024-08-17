Pneumatic Holdings Ltd Merged Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
512.35
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
512.35
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
19.34
Total Income
531.7
Total Expenditure
461.97
PBIDT
69.73
Interest
0.02
PBDT
69.71
Depreciation
21.24
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
14.89
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
33.58
Minority Interest After NP
16.76
Net Profit after Minority Interest
19.16
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
19.16
EPS (Unit Curr.)
36.23
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
90
Equity
5.29
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.6
PBDTM(%)
13.6
PATM(%)
6.55
No Record Found
