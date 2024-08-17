iifl-logo-icon 1
Pneumatic Holdings Ltd Merged Annually Results

1,513.1
(-1.61%)
May 19, 2017

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016

Gross Sales

512.35

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

512.35

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

19.34

Total Income

531.7

Total Expenditure

461.97

PBIDT

69.73

Interest

0.02

PBDT

69.71

Depreciation

21.24

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

14.89

Deferred Tax

0

Reported Profit After Tax

33.58

Minority Interest After NP

16.76

Net Profit after Minority Interest

19.16

Extra-ordinary Items

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

19.16

EPS (Unit Curr.)

36.23

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

90

Equity

5.29

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

PBIDTM(%)

13.6

PBDTM(%)

13.6

PATM(%)

6.55

