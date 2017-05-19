iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pneumatic Holdings Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

1,513.1
(-1.61%)
May 19, 2017|03:29:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pneumatic Holdings Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

5.29

2

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

131.78

-0.56

Net Worth

137.07

1.44

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

Total Liabilities

137.07

1.44

Fixed Assets

4.72

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

119.78

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.22

0.26

Networking Capital

-1.22

-0.86

Inventories

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.53

0.03

Sundry Creditors

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.75

-0.89

Cash

12.56

2.03

Total Assets

137.06

1.43

Pneumatic Holdings Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Pneumatic Holdings Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.