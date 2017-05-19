Pneumatic Holdings Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
5.29
2
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
131.78
-0.56
Net Worth
137.07
1.44
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
137.07
1.44
Fixed Assets
4.72
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
119.78
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.22
0.26
Networking Capital
-1.22
-0.86
Inventories
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.53
0.03
Sundry Creditors
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.75
-0.89
Cash
12.56
2.03
Total Assets
137.06
1.43
