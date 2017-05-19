iifl-logo-icon 1
Pneumatic Holdings Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

1,513.1
(-1.61%)
May 19, 2017|03:29:21 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Pneumatic Holdings Ltd Merged

Pneumatic Holdings Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

10.12

Other operating items

Operating

10.12

Capital expenditure

8.87

Free cash flow

18.99

Equity raised

139.27

Investing

119.78

Financing

0

Dividends paid

4.76

0

Net in cash

282.8

