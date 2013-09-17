Polar Pharma India Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
POLAR PHARMA INDIA LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
AUDITORS REPORT
To
The Members of
Polar Pharma India Limited.
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of POLAR PHARMA INDIA LIMITED
as at 31st March 2012, and the related Profits Loss Account and the Cash
Flow Statement for the year ended on that date both annexed thereto, which
we have been signed under reference to the report. These financial
statements are the responsibility of the companys management. Our
responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based
on our audit.
2. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003, as amended
by the Companies (Auditors Report) (Amendment) Order, 2004, issued by the
Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of Section 227 of
The Companies Act, 1956 of India (the Act) and on the basis of such
checks of the books and records of the company as we considered appropriate
and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in
the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of
the said Order.
4. Attention is drawn to the following notes on Schedule 3 to the accounts;
i) Note 3.1 regarding non-disclosure of dues to Micro, Small and Medium
Enterprises as required under MSMED Act, 2006. The consequential impact
thereof on the results for the period is not ascertainable
ii) Note 3.2 regarding non-availability of confirmation of balances from
Sundry Debtors, Sundry Creditors and Advances. Adjustment, if any, which
may arise on receipt of confirmations with their consequential impact on
the years loss and year-end net assets is not ascertainable.
iii) Non-provision of interest and liquidity damages due to default in re-
payment of loans to IIBI (since assigned to Phoenix ARC Pvt. Ltd. -
Trustees of Phoenix ARF Scheme 9) and the resulting impact on the years
loss and year end net assets is not ascertainable.
5. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in paragraph 3
above, we report that:
i) We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;
ii) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the company so far as appears from our examination of such books;
iii) The Balance Sheet, the Profit & Loss Account and the Cash Flow
Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of
account;
iv) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, the Profit & Loss Account and the
Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in compliance with the
Accounting Standards referred to in the subsection (3C) of Section 211 of
the Companies Act, 1956;
v) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as
on 31st March, 2012 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of
the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2012 from being appointed as
a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of Section 274 of the
Act;
vi) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said financial statement together with
significant Accounting Policy and the notes there on, attached thereto give
the information required by the Act in the manner so required and subject
to our observations in paragraph 4 above regarding consequential effect on
the years loss and year-end net assets of the Notes on Accounts referred
to in paragraphs 4 above being not ascertainable, give a true and fair view
in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:
(a) in the case of Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as
at 31st March, 2012;
(b) in the case of Profit & Loss Account, of the loss of the Company for
the year ended on that date;
(c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year
ended on that date.
For L.B. Jha & Co.
Chartered Accountants
(Registration No. 301088E)
8, Netaji Subhas Road J. Sil
Kolkata - 700 001 Partner
Dated: 6th August, 2012 Membership No. 12723
ANNEXURE
TO
THE AUDITORS REPORT OF POLAR PHARMA INDIA LIMITED.
(Referred to in Paragraph 3 of our report of even date)
1. a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars,
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
b) The Companys fixed assets are physically verified by the management in
regular intervals as per a programme of verification which, in our opinion,
is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of
its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no
material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.
c) The fixed assets disposed off during the year, in our opinion do not
constitute a substantial part of the fixed assets of the company and such
disposal has not affected the going concern status of the company.
2. a) The inventors have been physically verified during the year by the
management.
b) On the basis of information received, in our opinion, the procedures of
physical verification of inventories followed by the management are
reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the
nature of its business.
c) Based on our examination of the records of inventory, we are of the
opinion that the Company has maintained proper records of inventory. No
major discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of the
inventories.
3. a) The Company has not granted any loans, secured and unsecured, during
the year to companies,
firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 301
of the Companies Act, 1956.
b) The Company has not taken any loans, secured and unsecured, during the
year from companies, firms or other parties covered in the register
maintained under section 301 of the Act.
4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, internal control system is adequate commensurate with the size of
the company and the nature of its business with regard to purchases of
inventory, fixed assets and with regard to the sale of goods. During the
course of our audit, no major weakness has been noticed in the internal
controls.
5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there were no contracts or arrangements referred to in Section 301
of the Act during the year under review to be to be entered in the Register
required to be maintained under that section.
6. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has not taken any fresh deposits from the public as
contained in the provisions of Section 58A and Section 58AA of the Act, and
the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 1975 or any other relevant
provisions of the Act.
Internal audit of the company is being conducted by a firm of Chartered
Accountants. In our opinion, the scope of the audit needs to be
strengthened.
7. We have been informed that the Central Government has not prescribed the
maintenance of cost records under Section 209(1 )(d) of the Act.
9. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the
records of the company examined by us, in our opinion, the company is
generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including
Investor Education and Protection Fund, Sales tax, Customs duty, Service
Tax, Excise Duty, Cess and any other statutory dues with the Appropriate
Authorities except Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance contributions
and Tax deducted at Source. Further, an amount of Rs 183.79 lacs on account
of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance contributions, Gratuity and
Tax deducted at Source are due for more than six months as at the last date
of the year.
b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the
records of the Company examined by us, there were no dues of Income Tax,
Customs Duty, Wealth Tax, Excise Duty, Cess which have not been deposited
on account of any dispute except the following:
Name of Statute Forum where the dispute is pending Amount of claim
(Rs)
Odisha Sales Tax Act Appellate Tribunal, Cuttack 65,63,141/-
Provident Fund Act Regional Provident Fund 24,62,089/
Commissioner-Odisha
10. In our opinion, the accumulated losses of the Company have exceeded its
net worth. Further, the Company has incurred cash losses during the
financial year under review and in the immediately preceding financial
year.
11. According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the
basis of our examination of the records and documents, the Company has not
repaid principal amounting to Rs. 720/- lacs to Industrial Investment Bank
of India (Since assigned to Phoenix ARC Pvt Ltd - Trustee of Phoenix ARF
Scheme 9) and an amount of Rs.2,400.16 lacs has again become payable to
Stress Assets Stabilization Fund (SASF) on revocation of the negotiated
settlement.
12. According to the information and explanations given to us and the
records of the Company examined by us, the company has not granted any
loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares,
debentures and other securities.
13. According to the information and explanations given to us and the
records of the Company examined by us, the provisions of any special
statute applicable to chit fund / nidhi mutual benefit fund/societies are
not applicable to the company.
14. According to the information and explanations given to us and the
records of the Company examined by us, the Company is not dealing or
trading in shares, securities, debentures and other investments, in the
normal course of business.
15. According to the information and explanations given to us and the
records of the Company examined by us, the company has not given any
guarantee for loans taken by others from Financial Institution or Bank,
which is prejudicial to the interest of the company.
16. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an
overall examination of accounts and records, we report that company has not
availed any term loan during the year.
17. According to the information and explanations given to us and on
overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company, we report that no
funds raised on short terms basis have been used for long-term investment.
18. The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to
parties and companies covered in the register maintained under section 301
of the Act during the year.
19. The company has not issued any Debentures during the year.
20. The Company has not raised any money by public issue during the year.
21. During the course of our examination the books and records of the
Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing
practices in India, and according to information and explanation given to
us, We have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the company,
noticed or reported during the year, nor we have been informed of such case
by the management.
For L.B. Jha & Co.
Chartered Accountants
(Registration No. 301088E)
8, Netaji Subhas Road J. Sil
Kolkata - 700 001 Partner
Dated: 6th August, 2012 Membership No. 12723