Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹0.82
Prev. Close₹0.86
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.82
Day's Low₹0.82
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-103.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.01
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
12.27
12.27
12.27
12.27
Preference Capital
1.25
1.25
1.25
1.25
Reserves
-127.74
-108.84
-95.31
-79.22
Net Worth
-114.22
-95.32
-81.79
-65.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
16.2
10.91
yoy growth (%)
48.48
Raw materials
-8.38
-3.51
As % of sales
51.73
32.23
Employee costs
-3.75
-1.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-18.91
-13.49
Depreciation
-2.25
-2.23
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
-1.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
48.48
Op profit growth
-199.65
EBIT growth
2,417.34
Net profit growth
39.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
0.25
25.85
18.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.25
25.85
18.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.16
0.18
1.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anil Agarwal
Vice Chairman
Sunil Agarwal
Director
Madhu S Mishra
Director
Ved Prakash Jain
Director
Uma Shankar Sanganerie
Additional Director
Kishanlal Sharma
Company Secretary
Rupa Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Polar Pharma India Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a public limited company in Dec.88, Polar Pharma India Ltd., formerly known as Polar Latex was promoted in the joint sector by the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Orissa (IPICOL) along with the Polar group, in technical collaboration with Hindustan Latex (a Government of India undertaking). Hindustan Latex is the worlds largest manufacturer of condoms.The company manufactures rubber prophylactics. It has a plant at Balasore, Orissa. It came out with a public issue in Jun.90 to part-finance this project. The main raw material required by the company is latex, which is procured from Kerala and Tamilnadu. It markets its condoms under the Adam brand name.During 1993-94, the company undertook a diversification-cum-expansion programme to expand its plant capacity for latex prophylactics from 160 mln pa to 400 mln pa and to set up an unit (inst. cap. : 518 mln pa) to manufacture finger cots. The company exports its product to Switzerland, Canada, South Korea, Lithuania, Baltic Republics, Russia, the UK, Korea and the CIS countries. The company products are registered with the Food and Drug Adminstration (FDA) of USA, The South African Bureau of Standards (SABS), The Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of the Russian Federation, Department of Drug & Medical Equipment, Ministry of Health, Uzbekistan and the Federal Ministry of Health (FMH), Nigeria.During 1999-2000, the company received the grant of license for Private Bonded Warehouse under the
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.