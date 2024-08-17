iifl-logo-icon 1
Polar Pharma India Ltd Share Price

0.82
(-4.65%)
Sep 17, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Polar Pharma India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

0.82

Prev. Close

0.86

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.82

Day's Low

0.82

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-103.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.01

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Polar Pharma India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Polar Pharma India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Polar Pharma India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:02 AM
Sep-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012Dec-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 29.74%

Non-Promoter- 2.64%

Institutions: 2.63%

Non-Institutions: 67.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Polar Pharma India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

12.27

12.27

12.27

12.27

Preference Capital

1.25

1.25

1.25

1.25

Reserves

-127.74

-108.84

-95.31

-79.22

Net Worth

-114.22

-95.32

-81.79

-65.7

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

16.2

10.91

yoy growth (%)

48.48

Raw materials

-8.38

-3.51

As % of sales

51.73

32.23

Employee costs

-3.75

-1.68

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-18.91

-13.49

Depreciation

-2.25

-2.23

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

-1.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

48.48

Op profit growth

-199.65

EBIT growth

2,417.34

Net profit growth

39.66

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007

Gross Sales

0.25

25.85

18.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.25

25.85

18.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.16

0.18

1.75

Polar Pharma India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Polar Pharma India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anil Agarwal

Vice Chairman

Sunil Agarwal

Director

Madhu S Mishra

Director

Ved Prakash Jain

Director

Uma Shankar Sanganerie

Additional Director

Kishanlal Sharma

Company Secretary

Rupa Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Polar Pharma India Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a public limited company in Dec.88, Polar Pharma India Ltd., formerly known as Polar Latex was promoted in the joint sector by the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Orissa (IPICOL) along with the Polar group, in technical collaboration with Hindustan Latex (a Government of India undertaking). Hindustan Latex is the worlds largest manufacturer of condoms.The company manufactures rubber prophylactics. It has a plant at Balasore, Orissa. It came out with a public issue in Jun.90 to part-finance this project. The main raw material required by the company is latex, which is procured from Kerala and Tamilnadu. It markets its condoms under the Adam brand name.During 1993-94, the company undertook a diversification-cum-expansion programme to expand its plant capacity for latex prophylactics from 160 mln pa to 400 mln pa and to set up an unit (inst. cap. : 518 mln pa) to manufacture finger cots. The company exports its product to Switzerland, Canada, South Korea, Lithuania, Baltic Republics, Russia, the UK, Korea and the CIS countries. The company products are registered with the Food and Drug Adminstration (FDA) of USA, The South African Bureau of Standards (SABS), The Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of the Russian Federation, Department of Drug & Medical Equipment, Ministry of Health, Uzbekistan and the Federal Ministry of Health (FMH), Nigeria.During 1999-2000, the company received the grant of license for Private Bonded Warehouse under the
