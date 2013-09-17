iifl-logo-icon 1
Polar Pharma India Ltd Balance Sheet

0.82
(-4.65%)
Sep 17, 2013

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

12.27

12.27

12.27

12.27

Preference Capital

1.25

1.25

1.25

1.25

Reserves

-127.74

-108.84

-95.31

-79.22

Net Worth

-114.22

-95.32

-81.79

-65.7

Minority Interest

Debt

132.16

117.17

102.99

84.68

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

17.94

21.85

21.2

18.98

Fixed Assets

19.4

21.62

23.8

26.13

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-2.8

-0.27

-3.06

-7.62

Inventories

1.48

3.52

0.46

0.69

Inventory Days

33.34

117.74

Sundry Debtors

0.16

1.75

0.03

0.03

Debtor Days

3.6

58.53

Other Current Assets

1.44

3.53

4.03

4.85

Sundry Creditors

-1.56

-3.34

-2.26

-0.85

Creditor Days

35.14

111.72

Other Current Liabilities

-4.32

-5.73

-5.32

-12.34

Cash

1.34

0.5

0.46

0.47

Total Assets

17.94

21.85

21.2

18.98

