Polar Pharma India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
12.27
12.27
12.27
12.27
Preference Capital
1.25
1.25
1.25
1.25
Reserves
-127.74
-108.84
-95.31
-79.22
Net Worth
-114.22
-95.32
-81.79
-65.7
Minority Interest
Debt
132.16
117.17
102.99
84.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
17.94
21.85
21.2
18.98
Fixed Assets
19.4
21.62
23.8
26.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-2.8
-0.27
-3.06
-7.62
Inventories
1.48
3.52
0.46
0.69
Inventory Days
33.34
117.74
Sundry Debtors
0.16
1.75
0.03
0.03
Debtor Days
3.6
58.53
Other Current Assets
1.44
3.53
4.03
4.85
Sundry Creditors
-1.56
-3.34
-2.26
-0.85
Creditor Days
35.14
111.72
Other Current Liabilities
-4.32
-5.73
-5.32
-12.34
Cash
1.34
0.5
0.46
0.47
Total Assets
17.94
21.85
21.2
18.98
