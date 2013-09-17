iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Polar Pharma India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.82
(-4.65%)
Sep 17, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Polar Pharma India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

16.2

10.91

yoy growth (%)

48.48

Raw materials

-8.38

-3.51

As % of sales

51.73

32.23

Employee costs

-3.75

-1.68

As % of sales

23.17

15.42

Other costs

-6.09

-3.67

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.58

33.7

Operating profit

-2.02

2.03

OPM

-12.5

18.62

Depreciation

-2.25

-2.23

Interest expense

-14.84

-13.32

Other income

0.21

0.03

Profit before tax

-18.91

-13.49

Taxes

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

-18.91

-13.49

Exceptional items

0.01

-0.04

Net profit

-18.89

-13.53

yoy growth (%)

39.66

NPM

-116.63

-124

Polar Pharma India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Polar Pharma India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.