|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
16.2
10.91
yoy growth (%)
48.48
Raw materials
-8.38
-3.51
As % of sales
51.73
32.23
Employee costs
-3.75
-1.68
As % of sales
23.17
15.42
Other costs
-6.09
-3.67
As % of sales (Other Cost)
37.58
33.7
Operating profit
-2.02
2.03
OPM
-12.5
18.62
Depreciation
-2.25
-2.23
Interest expense
-14.84
-13.32
Other income
0.21
0.03
Profit before tax
-18.91
-13.49
Taxes
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
-18.91
-13.49
Exceptional items
0.01
-0.04
Net profit
-18.89
-13.53
yoy growth (%)
39.66
NPM
-116.63
-124
