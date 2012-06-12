Polar Pharma India Ltd Share Price directors Report
POLAR PHARMA INDIA LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
DIRECTORS REPORT
Dear Shareholders,
Your Directors have the pleasure in presenting their 23rd Annual Report of
the Company and the Audited Accounts for the financial year ended 31st
March, 2012.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Rs. in Lacs)
Year Ended Year Ended
31st March, 2012 31st March, 2011
Revenue from operation & Other Income 1641.30 1094.76
Profit/(Loss) before Interest,
Depreciation & Extraordinary Item (181.88) 206.86
Interest & finance charges 1484.81 1332.84
Profit/(Loss) before Depreciation &
Extraordinary Item (1666.69) (1125.98)
Depreciation 225.39 223.02
Profit/(Loss) before Extraordinary Item (1892.08) (1349.00)
Extraordinary Item 2.25 (4.15)
Profit/(Loss) before Taxation (1889.83) (1353.15)
Provision for Tax
Current Tax - -
Deferred tax - -
Profit/(Loss) after Taxation (1889.83) (1353.15)
Add : Balance Profit/(Loss) brought
forward from last year (11383.67) (10030.52)
Balance carried forward to Balance Sheet (13273.50) (11383.67)
DIVIDEND
In view of inadequacy of profit, your Directors regret their inability to
recommend payment of dividend on equity shares for the period under review.
PERFORMANCE
During the year ended March 31st, 2012 your Company was involved in
completing the balance orders received from the Ministry of Health & Family
Welfare (MHFW), Government of India (GOI) carried forward from the fiscal
year 2010-11 The turnover of the Company has increased to Rs. 1605.88 lakhs
as against Rs. 1085.67 lakhs reflecting a growth in the performance of the
Company. Your Company has also participated in a supply tender dated
12.06.2012 floated by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MHFW),
Government of India for procurement of male contraceptives for an overall
value of Rs. 174 crores. Your Company expects to receive an order against
the said tender by August12. Performance during the current year looks to
be bright. Your Directors are continuously looking for avenues for future
growth of the Company in healthcare industry.
DOMESTIC MARKET
During the year ended March 31, 2012 your Company has been able to execute
GOI order of the value of Rs.1605.88 lakhs. Your Company expects to receive
orders of higher quantity from them in the current fiscal year.
INTERNATIONAL MARKET
Your Company could not assertively participate in international tenders as
the sharp rise in the indigenous input costs leaves barely any profit
margin in the global tender business.
QUALITY
During the year under review, your Company executed orders received from
the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MHFW), Government of India. Your
Company conforms to good quality maintenance practices.
LONG TERM DEBTS
Due to continuous cash losses during the Year under review, the Company
could not repay any long term debts. Debts payable to Industrial Investment
Bank of India (IIBI) has been assigned to Phoenix ARC Private Limited
(Trustee of Phoenix ARF Scheme 9).
DIRECTORS
Under Article 116 of the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. V.P.
Jain and Prof. Madhu S. Mishra will retire by rotation at the ensuing
Annual General Meeting and, being eligible, offer themselves for
reappointment.
Dr. Gora Ghose resigned from the services of the Company with effect from
03.11.2011. The Board of Directors placed on record their sincere
appreciation for the valuable guidance and contribution made to the Company
by Dr. Ghose during his tenure.
Mr. Kishan Lai Sharma has been appointed as Additional Director with effect
from 05.01.2012. He shall hold office till the conclusion of the ensuing
Annual General Meeting. The Company has received a notice under Section 257
of the companies Act, 1956 for his candidature.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
Your Company reaffirms to uphold good Corporate Governance practices. With
the purpose of appropriate and timely implementation of the Corporate
Governance framework, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has incorporated
certain provisions in the Companies Bill 2009. The Ministry has issued a
set of voluntary guidelines in the second half of December, 2009 for
adoption by the companies. The Guidelines generally outline the conditions
for constitution of Nomination Committee, appointment of Directors
(including Independent Directors), guiding principles to remunerate
Directors, responsibilities of the Board, Risk Management, the enhanced
role of Audit Committee, rotation of audit partners and firms and conduct
of secretarial audit. Your Company has initiated appropriate action in
compliance thereof to the extent viable keeping in view the current
position of the Companys business.
The Report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under Clause 49 of the
Listing Agreement forms part of the Annual Report.
A certificate from the Auditors of the Company ensuring proper compliance
with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under Clause 49
of the Listing Agreement is attached to this Report.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT
Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review as
stipulated under Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock
Exchanges is presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual
Report.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
Pursuant to the requirements under Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act,
1956 (the Act) with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is
hereby confirmed:
a) That in the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the financial year
ended 31st March, 2012, the applicable accounting standards have been
followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.
b) That the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied
them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
Company at the end of the financial year ended 31st March, 2012 and of the
profit or loss of the Company for that financial year.
c) That the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the
maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the
provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for
preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.
d) That the Directors have prepared the Annual Accounts for the financial
year ended 31st March, 2012 on a going concern basis
AUDITORS REPORT & AUDITORS OBSERVATIONS
Regarding Auditors observation in point 4(i) of the main report, your
Directors wish to clarify that the Company is in the process of compiling
information with regard to suppliers covered under Micro, Small and Medium
Enterprises Development Act, 2006. In absence of detailed information from
the vendors the disclosure as required in Section 22 of said Act could not
be given in these accounts. In regard to Auditors observation in point
4(ii) the Company is in the process of obtaining confirmation in respect of
balances lying under advances, sundry debtors and sundry creditors. In
regard to Auditors observation in Annexure to the Auditors Report
(referred to in paragraph 3 of the report of even date) in point no. 9(a)
the Company could not pay the arrear Statutory Dues amounting to Rs. 183.79
lacs owing to huge losses due to sub optimal operations during the year.
Regarding Auditors observation in point no. 11 of the Annexure to
Auditors Report for non repayment of term loan installments to its term
lenders your Directors wish to clarify that the Company due to liquidity
constraint could not repay the installments. With regard to other
observations made in the Auditors Report, the Notes on the accounts are
self explanatory and hence no further clarification is required.
AUDITORS
The Auditors, M/s. LB. Jha & Co. hold office till the conclusion of the
ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offer themselves for re-
appointment. The Company has received a letter from M/s. L.B. Jha & Co. to
the effect that their re-appointment as Auditors, if made, would be within
the limits under Section 224(1 B) of the Act. The Members are requested to
appoint Auditors for the current year at the Annual General Meeting and to
authorize the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration to be mutually
agreed upon between the Board and the Auditors.
PARTICULARS RELATING TO CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION,
FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO
The particulars as prescribed under sub-section 1(e) of Section 217 of the
Act, read with Rule 2 of the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the
Report of Board of Directors) Rules, 1988, is annexed hereto as Annexure -
I to the Directors Report.
PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES
Information in accordance with the provisions of Section 217(2A) of the
Companies Act, 1956 (the Act), read with the Companies (Particulars of
Employees) Rules, 1975, as amended, regarding employees is given in
Annexure II to the Directors Report.
INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS
The overall relation of the Company with its employees and workmen remained
healthy throughout the year. The workmen have also extended their full
support & cooperation to the management in executing the supply orders
received from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.
BOARD OF INDUSTRIAL AND FINANCIAL RECONSTRUCTION
Your Company has submitted the Draft Rehabilitation Scheme to Board of
Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR)and also to IDBI, the
operating Agency. BIFR in its hearing held on 12.04.2012 did not accept the
draft rehabilitation scheme and directed the operating agency to advertise
change of management of the Company in two leading newspapers. However,
your company has preferred an appeal to the Appellate Authority for
Industrial and Financial Reconstruction.
SUBSIDIARY & CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Pursuant to the provisions of Accounting Standard 21 (AS 21) and Clause 32
of the Listing Agreement, the investment made by the Company in overseas
subsidiary has been fully provided for in view of its full diminution in
value, there is no need to consolidate the accounts and as such provision
of Section 212 of the Companies Act, 1956 are also not required to be
complied with.
FIXED DEPOSITS
The Company has not accepted any fixed deposit during the year under
review.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
Your Directors wish to place on record their sincere gratitude to the
continued support received from shareholders, Depositors, Banks & Financial
Institutions, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Investors, Suppliers,
Dealers, Collaborators and all other Government Agencies. Your Director
also express their genuine appreciation of the diligent, dedicated and
creditable performance of the employees at all levels that constitute the
most valuable asset of the Company.
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
ANIL AGARWAL
Kolkata,
6th August, 2012. Chairman & Managing Director
ANNEXURE TO THE DIRECTORS REPORT
Statement Showing Particulars pursuant to Section 217(1)(e) of the
Companies Act, 1956 read with Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the
Report of the Board of Directors) Rules, 1988.
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY
Your Company adheres to the continuous process of energy conservation by
means of operational and maintenance practices.
FORM-A
Total energy consumption and energy consumption per unit of production :-
A. Power and Fuel Consumption
Current Year Previous Year
2011-12 2010-11
1. Electricity
(a) Purchased
Unit (Kwh) 638331 356238
Total amount (Rs) 4002931 1620112
Rate/Unit (Rs) 6.27 4.55
(b) Own generation
(i) Through diesel generator
Unit (Kwh) 54596 91998
Units per Itr. of diesel oil (Kwh) 3.80 3.80
Cost/Unit (Rs) 11.32 10.44
(ii) Through steam turbine/generator N. A. N.A.
2. Coal NIL NIL
3. Furnace Oil
Quantity (K. Ltr.) 419.664 330.336
Total amount (Rs.) 17713697 11079969
Average rate (Rs./K.Ltr.) 42209 33542
4. Others/internal generation N.A. N.A.
B. Consumption per unit of production
Units Standards Current Year Previous Year
(if any)
Electricity (Kwh/Mpc) 5,550 7582 5109
Furnace Oil (K.Ltr./Mpc) 5.00 4.59 3.76
Coal N.A. N.A. N.A.
Others N.A. N.A. N.A.
ANNEXURE I TO THE DIRECTORS REPORT FORM - B
Form of disclosure of particulars with respect to Absorption of Technology,
Research & Development (R & D).
Research and Development (R&D)
1. During the year, your Company was mainly focused in improving the
product quality & reduction of loss due to wastage in the following areas:-
a) Development of compounding process operations.
b) Modification of vulcanizing process operations.
c) Development of new dressing chemical.
2. Benefits derived as a result of R&D effort:
a) Reduction of wastage and cosmetic defects in moulding process.
b) Reduction in time and energy consumption in vulcanizing process.
c) Reduction of condom smells reaching to almost neutral.
d) Execution of order to Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt, of
India.
3. Future Plan of Action.
a) Validation of new compound in commercial scale.
b) Attain further improved consistency in the product quality.
c) Process improvements to eradicate packing & packaging related issues
based on the customer needs.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT
INDUSTRY STRUCTURE & DEVELOPMENT
India is one of the largest and most populated countries in the world, with
over one billion inhabitants. Of this number, its estimated that around
2.4 million people are currently living with HIV. With this number in mind
Government of India have initiated various social awareness programmes
regarding family planning and prevention of spreading of HIV which in turn
have increased the demand for condoms in India.
The Company believes that business projections have an inherent element of
uncertainty owing to unknown factors and presumed that managing risks is a
paramount need for ensuring present and future growth plan. Over the years,
the Company has encountered several risks and concerns during the process
of its business. In keeping with problem solving approach that
characterized the Company, it has taken several steps to counter and
mitigate these, while simultaneously pursuing every possible risk.
OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS
Increased demand in market owing to various reasons has considerably raised
the demand for the product in both local and international market. As a
result, your Company is trying to optimize this opportunity to its level
best by bagging the orders of Government.
Large numbers of players have entered the market therefore creating huge
competition and also threat to the business. Moreover hike in the price of
indigenous product is also a matter of concern.
However, your Company is confident to pass all the hurdles of the time and
ready to face all the threats and at the same time rationally use the
opportunities.
SEGMENT-WISE/ PRODUCT-WISE PERFORMANCE
As the Company is dealing only in latex prophylactics there is no other
identifiable business segment. FUTURE OUTLOOK
Outlook of the Company appears optimistic and your Company expects to get
orders from Government of India as well as trying to get orders from
international markets also. Future outlook seems to be very good.
RISKS & CONCERNS
The analysis presented in the Industry Scenario and Opportunities and
Threats section of this Report throws light on the unavoidable risks and
concerns faced by your Company. Steps are taken to minimize such risks.
Safety is the core concern for your Company and is an important part of any
business decision.
In compliance with the revised Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement, steps
are being taken to improve the existing Risk Management System.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM & ADEQUACY
The Company remains committed to ensure the prevalence of an effective
internal control environment commensurate with its size and nature of
business that provides reliable financial and operational information
ensure compliance of corporate policies and applicable statutory
regulations and safeguards Companys assets. Your Company in relation to
internal controls intends to offer reasonable promise regarding the success
of the following objectives:
1. Effectiveness & Efficiency of operations;
2. Adequacy in safeguard of assets &
3. Reliability of financial controls.
The Audit Committee has been vested with wide powers to review any
transaction and has been empowered with the term of reference as mandated
by amended Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement.
CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Your Company firmly believes that any progressive activity cannot be
carried out in a society that fails. In line with this vision, the focus of
all activities is sustainable development and inclusive growth in the
periphery and engagement of local community in a positive manner. The
Corporate Social Responsibility
(CSR) activities are carried out by the Company in a systematic manner with
the involvement of its team of dedicated professionals. The various
activities are undertaken after proper need assessment and implementation
is made effective with the involvement of employees, voluntary
organizations and local representatives.
Some of the initiatives taken by your Company during the period under
review for the benefit of the people in the locality as well as society at
large pertain to:
1. Skill development and Employment Generation
2. Health care initiatives and improvement of Health infrastructure
3. Assistance to needy people
The CSR activities taken up by your Company have a focus on continuity and
gradually the emphasis is more on the basic requirements in the area like
Environmental Protection, birth control etc.
TECHNOLOGY
The primary concern of your Company is always cost reduction and Quality
improvement which is only possible by adoption of new technology.
Technological improvement is the need of the hour in the brutally
competitive and dynamic contraceptive industry. Skilled employees as well
as proper planning have enabled your Company to attain an edge over its
competitors. Your Company succeeds to ensure frequent development in
quality and range of its products.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE
During the year under review, the Company has posted a turnover of Rs
1605.88 lakhs owing to receipt of orders from Ministry of Health & Family
Welfare (MHFW), Government of India as against Rs.1085.67 lakhs in the
previous fiscal. However, your Company has witnessed operating loss of Rs.
181.88 in the current year under review.
HUMAN RESOURCES/ INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS
Your Company has always tried to maintain healthy and harmonious
professional environment at its manufacturing unit at Baleshwar and healthy
and cordial employee relations in all its offices.
Efforts are constantly made to attract, develop, train, motivate and retain
the best talent. Team work and Ownership are respected values and system
for knowledge and experience sharing has been made to create a learning
organization. As part of the overall HR Strategy, training programmes were
undertaken for enhancement of employee skills and talents at all levels
through both internal and external faculties during the year under review,
putting forth health and safety of all its employees as its priority.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
Statement in the Managements Discussion and Analysis describing the
Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predications
may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable
securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially
from those expressed or implied in this report. Important factors that
would make a difference to the Companys operations include global and
Indian demand/supply conditions, raw materials prices, feed stock
availability and prices, cyclical demand and pricing in the Companys
principal markets, changes in Government regulations/policies, tax regimes,
economic developments within the country and other factors such as
litigation and labour negotiations. The Company assumes no responsibility
to modify or revise any forward-looking statements on the basis of any
future events or new information. Actual results may differ from those
mentioned in the report.
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
Kolkata, ANIL AGARWAL
6th August, 2012 Chairman & Managing Director