Pramada Finvest Ltd Balance Sheet

Dec 26, 2011|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

5.02

5.02

5.02

5.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.61

-3.61

-3.6

-3.6

Net Worth

1.41

1.41

1.42

1.42

Minority Interest

Debt

0.23

0.23

0.23

0.23

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.64

1.64

1.65

1.65

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

1.62

1.63

1.63

1.62

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

1.63

1.63

1.63

1.62

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

0

0

0

Cash

0.01

0.01

0

0

Total Assets

1.63

1.64

1.64

1.63

Pramada Finvest Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

