Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd Company Summary

Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd Summary

Premium Capital Market & Investment Limited was incorporated on June 24, 1992. The Company is engaged in providing services as non-Banking financial company. Beside this, the Company uses to invest its surplus fund in investing activities like investment in Equity Shares or in Capital Market or Mutual Fund. This is a highly fragmented industry with share trading business being concentrated with stock broking companies.During the year 2010, there were almost no business due to sluggish market as well as rise and fall in Dollar verses Rupee as well as non predictable low demand in money market. Due to uncertainty, the Company decided to stay away from Finance & Money market and hence the Company was only able to earn from investing activities during the year under review.

