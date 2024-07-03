Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹5.11
Prev. Close₹5.11
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹5.11
Day's Low₹5.11
52 Week's High₹5.11
52 Week's Low₹1.57
Book Value₹-0.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.35
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.55
6.55
6.55
6.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.97
-6.69
-6.68
-6.47
Net Worth
-0.42
-0.14
-0.13
0.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.2
0.02
0
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director
Manisha Sudip Bhattacharya
Independent Director
Ruchismita Patel
Independent Director
Arti Gour
Non Executive Director
Papita Nandi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepak Bissa
Reports by Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd
Summary
Premium Capital Market & Investment Limited was incorporated on June 24, 1992. The Company is engaged in providing services as non-Banking financial company. Beside this, the Company uses to invest its surplus fund in investing activities like investment in Equity Shares or in Capital Market or Mutual Fund. This is a highly fragmented industry with share trading business being concentrated with stock broking companies.During the year 2010, there were almost no business due to sluggish market as well as rise and fall in Dollar verses Rupee as well as non predictable low demand in money market. Due to uncertainty, the Company decided to stay away from Finance & Money market and hence the Company was only able to earn from investing activities during the year under review.
Read More
The Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.11 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd is ₹3.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd is 0 and -8.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd is ₹1.57 and ₹5.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 211.59%, 6 Month at 27.43%, 3 Month at 10.13% and 1 Month at 4.93%.
