Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd Share Price

5.11
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open5.11
  • Day's High5.11
  • 52 Wk High5.11
  • Prev. Close5.11
  • Day's Low5.11
  • 52 Wk Low 1.57
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-0.6
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.35
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.37%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 97.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.55

6.55

6.55

6.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.97

-6.69

-6.68

-6.47

Net Worth

-0.42

-0.14

-0.13

0.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.2

0.02

0

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director

Manisha Sudip Bhattacharya

Independent Director

Ruchismita Patel

Independent Director

Arti Gour

Non Executive Director

Papita Nandi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepak Bissa

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd

Summary

Premium Capital Market & Investment Limited was incorporated on June 24, 1992. The Company is engaged in providing services as non-Banking financial company. Beside this, the Company uses to invest its surplus fund in investing activities like investment in Equity Shares or in Capital Market or Mutual Fund. This is a highly fragmented industry with share trading business being concentrated with stock broking companies.During the year 2010, there were almost no business due to sluggish market as well as rise and fall in Dollar verses Rupee as well as non predictable low demand in money market. Due to uncertainty, the Company decided to stay away from Finance & Money market and hence the Company was only able to earn from investing activities during the year under review.
Company FAQs

What is the Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd share price today?

The Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.11 today.

What is the Market Cap of Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd is ₹3.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd is 0 and -8.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd is ₹1.57 and ₹5.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd?

Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 211.59%, 6 Month at 27.43%, 3 Month at 10.13% and 1 Month at 4.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 2.37 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 97.62 %

