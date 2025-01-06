iifl-logo-icon 1
Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

5.11
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.55

6.55

6.55

6.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.97

-6.69

-6.68

-6.47

Net Worth

-0.42

-0.14

-0.13

0.08

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.02

0.01

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-0.42

-0.14

-0.11

0.09

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.05

0.46

0.46

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.08

0.08

0.08

0

Networking Capital

-0.52

-0.27

-0.65

-0.36

Inventories

0.13

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.1

0.01

0.02

0.05

Sundry Creditors

-0.07

-0.17

-0.2

-0.22

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.68

-0.11

-0.47

-0.19

Cash

0.02

0

0.02

0

Total Assets

-0.42

-0.14

-0.09

0.1

