Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.55
6.55
6.55
6.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.97
-6.69
-6.68
-6.47
Net Worth
-0.42
-0.14
-0.13
0.08
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.02
0.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.42
-0.14
-0.11
0.09
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.05
0.46
0.46
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.08
0.08
0.08
0
Networking Capital
-0.52
-0.27
-0.65
-0.36
Inventories
0.13
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.1
0.01
0.02
0.05
Sundry Creditors
-0.07
-0.17
-0.2
-0.22
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.68
-0.11
-0.47
-0.19
Cash
0.02
0
0.02
0
Total Assets
-0.42
-0.14
-0.09
0.1
