Board Meeting 15 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

PREMIUM CAPITAL MARKET & INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday October 15 2024 at the Registered office of the Company situated at 401 Starlit Tower 4th Floor 29 Y N Road Indore - 452 003 Madhya Pradesh India to consider approve & take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. PREMIUM CAPITAL MARKET & INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Revised Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.10.2024) In reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on October 15, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company which was commenced at 02:45 P.M. and concluded at 03:00 P. M. have, apart from other businesses, considered, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report (Unmodified Opinion). In this regards, we are hereby submitting the followings: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024; and 2. Limited Review Report Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.10.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

In reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on September 02, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company which was commenced at 02:30 P.M. and concluded at 03:10 P.M., have, apart from other businesses, 1) Considered and approved the Directors Report along with its annexures for the year ended March 31, 2024. We shall inform you in due course the date on which the Company will hold Annual General Meeting for the year ended March 31, 2024; 2) Appointed National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) as Remote E-Voting Agency for resolutions proposed to be passed at Annual General Meeting. 3) Appointed Mr. Anand Sureshbhai Lavingia, Company Secretary in Practice (ACS: 26458 COP: 11410) as Scrutinizer, who has consented as such, for conducting the remote e-voting process as well as the e-voting system on the date of the Annual General Meeting, in a fair and transparent manner.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

PREMIUM CAPITAL MARKET & INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on August 13, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company which was commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:25 P. M. have, apart from other businesses, considered, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report (Unmodified Opinion). In this regards, we are hereby submitting the followings: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024; and 2. Limited Review Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 3 May 2024

PREMIUM CAPITAL MARKET & INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve & take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. In this connection and in continuation of our intimation regarding Closure of Trading Window for the Insiders of the Company vide letter dated March 27 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed for the Insiders of the Company since Monday April 1 2024 and the same will be re-opened after 48 hours of the declaration and publication of Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on May 10, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company which was commenced at 06:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:20 P. M. have, apart from other businesses, considered, approved and taken on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 along with Auditors Reports (Unmodified Opinion) and Declaration for the Auditors Reports with Unmodified Report. In this regards, we are hereby submitting the followings: 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024; 2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities; 3. Cash Flow Statements; 4. Audit Reports (unmodified opinion) on the Audited Financial Results; and 5. Declaration by the Company (for audit reports with unmodified opinion) Results- Audited Financial results for quarter and year ended as on March 31, 2024 along with Auditors report (Unmodified Opinion) and Declaration for the Auditors report with Unmodified Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 3 May 2024

In reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on May 3, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company which was commenced at 03:15 P.M. and concluded at 03:30 P.M., has, inter alia, apart from other business, considered and approved; 1. Re-appointment of Mr. Anand Lavingia, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for obtaining the Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2023-24 (brief Profile of Mr. Anand Lavingia is attached herewith as Annexure 1); Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Read less..

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024