iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Presha Metallurgical Ltd Management Discussions

38.95
(-4.88%)
Mar 23, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Presha Metallurgical Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

1. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS:

As of now the Company is not engaged in any activity and the management is looking for a right opportunity to make the Company operational.

2. OVERALL REVIEW:

Due to scarcity of working capital funds, the Company is not able to perform any business activities. To make the Company operational, the board is making its best effort to implement the cost reduction measures to the extent feasible. Several cost cutting measures have already been undertaken by the Company.

3. RISK AND CONCERNS:

The Companys future development would depend upon the commencement of its operational activities

4. INTERNAL CONTROLS SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company is following a proper and adequate system of internal controls in respect of all its activities. Further all transaction entered into by the Company are fully authorised, recorded and reported correctly

5. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

During the year under review, the Company did not carry out any activity.

6. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis describing the companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be forward looking statement within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied.

For and on Behalf of the Board
For, PRESHA METALLURGICAL LIMITED
PLACE: AHMEDABAD MANJULABEN PANCHAL
DATE: 04.05.2023 Chairman
DIN: 09449430

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.